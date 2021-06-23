D.he C-Class is probably the model with the least need for refreshment in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. It still looks dense and lively and yet it is getting on in years, taste and technology are constantly advancing. And so the latest generation is coming onto the market this June, both as a sedan and as a station wagon. The Chinese appreciate the sedan, the Germans the station wagon, probably for those who can cater to both preferences.

In Germany, two thirds of customers choose the T-model. It followed with its 490 to 1510 liters of luggage space based on practical talent, although the C-Class was never a large-capacity vehicle. It won’t do that now either, but it no longer pinches so badly, especially at the back. 4.75 meters in length, 1.82 meters in width and a wheelbase that has grown by 2.5 centimeters testify to the real urge to give knees and elbows a little more freedom. If you still feel tension, you have hopefully ordered the massage device in the front seats.

Design, luxury and sustainability were in the specifications. The former is reflected in the larger E-Class and S-Class models, the signature of the designer is visible across the range of models and is well received by customers. It is only through the leveling that independence is lost. Those who find it less important will also take pleasure in the interior, here that screen landscape characterized by sharpness and size moves in, which has recently become modern at Daimler. Classic round instruments have had their day, the digital advertising world exists in lush and very lavish.









In addition to the armada of useful and annoying assistants and the usual high level of security, it seems to us to be of certain importance to point out innovations that we would not have expected. The control center called MBUX, which is at the forefront of voice systems, now has a smart home function. This has the inestimable advantage of being able to set the room temperature at home via WLAN and actuators during the approach. Or even to pull up the shutters. So far we have not lacked such a thing, but some undersupply only becomes clear when the deficiency is brought to mind.

This could also be the case with buyers as soon as they get in for the first time. The mighty center console and the sweeping dashboard snuggle up close to the driver, who has to readjust his nerve tracts. Thanks to the rear-axle steering, it initially steers angularly, and after practice, it steers quickly around bends. Although it only steers at 2.5 degrees instead of 10 degrees at the rear as in the S-Class, the effect is striking. Roll and ride comfort are on a solid, admittedly more sporty level, which will probably be in demand in this class.

Mercedes puts an exclamation mark in the engine range. Not so much in the classic sense, because despite high-tech support, especially for exhaust gas cleaning, there are only four-cylinders on offer that can be heard acoustically, with 1.5 or 2 liters displacement and 170 to 265 hp plus temporarily available overboost. There are three petrol and two diesels at the start, automatic transmission is now always included as standard, all-wheel drive in the petrol engine on request. The mark is set by the plug-in hybrids that can be recharged at the socket, there will be one with a gasoline engine from September and one, quote from the development: “Knaller”, with diesel from 2022. The fuel abstinence will be remarkable in everyday life, although not at the level of 0.7 to 1.1 liters determined according to the WLTP standard. The same applies to the standard electrical range obtained from 25.4 kWh, which is 89 to 110 kilometers. In any case, that should be enough to drive mostly electric and on vacation without fear of range.

As usual, the price list starts at 41,200 euros for the sedan and 47,000 euros for the initially more powerfully fired station wagon.