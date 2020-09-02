D.he new S-Class from Mercedes-Benz, which is premiering in Sindelfingen today, is not like any other. If only because a new plant was built in Sindelfingen specifically for the seventh edition under the name used since 1972: the “Factory 56”. The factory and the car make their debut at the same time.

Much of the new S-Class is technically uncharted territory: not yet, but in the summer of 2021 the big Mercedes should open the next chapter on the way to the autonomous car. The S-Class should then be capable of “highly autonomous driving” according to level 3. This means that in a traffic jam on the motorway, the steering can be completely left to the vehicle. The driver can read, edit emails or watch TV. However, he must always be ready to take command again if the vehicle requests it.

Although the manufacturer is very proud of this new function and emphasizes that this is no longer legally possible, the benefit of this extra, which is subject to a surcharge, may be questioned a little. The autopilot only works at speeds of up to 60 km / h and not in snow and ice on the road.

In addition to this “Drive Pilot”, a plug-in hybrid, which is supposed to offer 100 kilometers of purely electric range, but will also not come until 2021, is one of the other highlights of the new S-Class, along with numerous other things such as rear-axle steering and front airbags for the two outer passengers in the back seat and the improved MBUX system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).

These 70-liter rear airbags, which unfold from the back of the front seats using a special technology, are a novelty in automobile construction.









The rear-axle steering is worth mentioning because it turns in the opposite direction by up to almost ten degrees when parking, thus reducing the turning circle by almost two meters to just under eleven. The A-Class is hardly smaller. Of course, the parking spaces still have to be large. An S-Class for model year 2021 measures at least 5.18 meters, the long version even 5.29 meters. Mercedes-Benz has not yet given any prices.

If you can order from mid-September, the entry point should still be just below the 100,000 euro mark. The first cars will then be delivered in December 2020. The basic model is the S350d with in-line six-cylinder turbodiesel engine and 286 hp. It is the only rear-wheel drive model. The 350d is also offered as a “4matic”, the S 400d generally has all-wheel drive. Here, 330 hp are obtained from the 2.9 liter displacement.

The S 450 and S 500 are equipped with in-line six-cylinder turbo gasoline engines and 3.0 liter displacement, with either 367 or 435 hp. All models shift with a nine-speed automatic and are limited in top speed to 250 km / h. In addition to the plug-in hybrid, Mercedes is already announcing a V8 engine with an integrated belt starter generator (ISG) and 48-volt electrical system. And in 2022 a 5.50 meter long Maybach is to come, for which a V12 cylinder engine is planned.

The electric S-Class (EQS), which is also expected for 2022, is aimed more towards the future.