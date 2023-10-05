Mercedes-AMG GT 4 by Coupé GT63 S E-Performance is too long for an Autoblog title, you can imagine. The new big four-door does come at a price!

I need to get something off my chest. Mercedes unveils the new AMG GT63 S E-Performance. That is a four-door ‘liftback’ (Mercedes prefers Coupé) with 843 hp. The extra 200 hp compared to the GT63 S without E-Performance comes from an electric motor and battery pack. We need to talk about that. The idea of ​​an 843 hp and 1,400 Nm strong four-seater is nice and the fact that it comes with a V8 is also nice. However, this device weighs 2,380 kg. Two point four tons for a car that is only partly electric. Aren’t we going a bit crazy? With all due respect to Mercedes, the laws of physics hold a 2.4-ton car back a bit when it comes to cornering. And sprinting to 100 in 2.9 seconds is fun, but if that’s the only thing, then not. Less horsepower, less weight and a little more focus on turning corners would make it a nice four-seater. However?

Facelift

Anyway, Mercedes must have come up with something for it. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 by GT63 S E-Performance has been facelifted. This does not have to be so shocking, because the visual updates are the same as the recently updated GT63 and S without E-Performance. Even though the grille is the same size, a larger black section makes it look bigger. This gives the GT63 the same look as the AMG GT Black Series.

Marginal

Furthermore, the updates can be called quite marginal. The MBUX screen has received updates with more personalization options and new AMG-specific displays. A sunroof and a wireless smartphone charger in the rear are now standard, previously these were options. And you can now get Designo Opalite White as a color. Everything else remains the same.

That still means 843 hp and 1,400 Nm for the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance. So it is a PHEV with a small electric driving range, the electric motor and its battery are mainly intended to assist the petrol engine. That is the well-known Mercedes Biturbo V8. Yes, the GT63 will still get it.

The updated Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance is still a nice whale, but now with a sliding roof and new grille. In the Netherlands you can get the updated top version of the GT63 for 246,925 euros. It can now be ordered.

