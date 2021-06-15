The new one arrives Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4. The restyling of the 4-door sports car of Affalterbach it is characterized by new external finishes and customization possibilities. In addition, the technological equipment on board has also been updated. New features include updated driver assistance systems and, as standard, the Widescreen Cockpit with multimedia system MBUX with display and AMG specific functions.

The new models debut in the versions mild-hybrid EQ Boost 6-cylinder 43 4Matic + with 367 HP is 53 4Matic + with 435 HP. Later the V8 variants.

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4, exterior features

The design of the new ones Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4 to six-cylinder remains unchanged, but on request, the front view can be adapted to the look of the eight-cylinder models.

New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé 53 4MATIC +

There are three new exterior colors for all models: spectral blue metallic, spectral blue magno (matt finish) and cashmere white magno (matt finish). A total of five matte finishes, five metallic shades and two ‘solid colors’ are now available.

On request, the new AMG Night II package offers an even sportier appearance. The vertical slats of the AMG-specific radiator grille are made of dark chrome.

Rear view of the new AMG GT Coupé4 53 4MATIC +

At the rear, the AMG logo, the Mercedes star and the model identifier are black. Another novelty is the combination of Night package is Carbon Fiber Package. There are also i new 20-inch light alloy wheels with 10 double-spoke design. On request, it is now also possible to order red painted brake calipers for 6-cylinder models.

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4, multi-chamber air suspension

The suspensions AMG Ride Control + of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4 are reconfigured and continue to rely on a system of air suspension multi-chamber, combined with adaptive and electronically adjustable damping.

This damping system is completely new: for the first time two so-called are used pressure limiting valves, which allow you to adapt the damping force even more precisely to different driving conditions and driving programs.

AMG GT Coupé4 53 4MATIC + suspension with multi-chamber air suspension

At the drive, the basic configuration can be preselected via the driving programs AMG Dynamic Select: at the push of a button, the driving characteristics change, for example, from full dynamics to ‘Sport +‘to a smooth ride in setting ‘Comfort’. In addition, the set-up can be adjusted in three stages independently of the driving programs, via a dedicated button.

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4, interior, how is it inside?

The interior update of the new AMG GT Coupé4 provides for an even wider choice of personalization. In this regard we have the new combination of Exclusive nappa leather in titanium gray pearl / black with contrasting yellow stitching or Exclusive nappa leather in truffle brown / black in the Style finish (diamond stitching).

The interior of the new AMG GT Coupé4 53 4MATIC +

The new also arrives in the cockpit AMG Performance steering wheel, with its distinctive double-spoke design and perfectly integrated buttons. The three double rounded spokes combine stability and lightness. The steering wheel rim, flattened at the bottom and upholstered in nappa leather or nappa leather / DINAMICA microfibre, it can be heated as an option. Also included is a sensor mat to detect “hands-on”.

If the driver does not keep his hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a series of alerts is triggered which in case the driver remains inactive, activates the assistance emergency braking.

New AMG Performance steering wheel

The standard AMG steering wheel buttons were equipped with display with new icons and they are both round. With this new look, important driving functions and driving programs can be controlled as usual without having to take your hands off the wheel.

The transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G can be operated manually via i aluminum paddle arranged left and right behind the steering wheel rim. For even more precise shifting controls the paddles are now slightly larger and positioned lower.

The new models debut with the 6-cylinder variants 43 4Matic + with 367 HP and 53 4Matic + with 435 HP, which arrive in European dealerships in August 2021.

