The second generation of the Mercedes-AMG GTcompletely new with engine AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and 585 HP. Thanks to the use of the AMG sports architecture, which includes a body structure in composite aluminium with high torsional rigidity and safety, a car with a passenger compartment configuration has been developed 2+2 seats. This setup delivers lots of space interior and ample space for luggage, an important aspect for a sports car of this calibre.

New Mercedes AMG GT Coupe engine

The new AMG GT Coupé manages to perfectly combine the characteristics of one Gran Turismo, ensuring an ideal experience for long journeys, with remarkable everyday practicality. The debut model on the market is the AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Coupéequipped with an engine AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8which delivers a power of 430 kW (585 HP) and maximum torque of 800 Nm.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ on the track

This engine is coupled to the gearbox AMG Speedshift MCT 9G and the AMG Performance all-wheel drive system 4Matic+which can completely vary the distribution of power to the four wheels, a first for the two-door AMG GTs.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Coupé and GT 55 4Matic+ Coupé are equipped with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active hydraulic roll stabilization to improve cornering behavior and driving comfort. The adaptive shock absorbers with hydraulic connections they allow rapid adaptability, reducing body roll when cornering and improving straight-line stability.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ AMG GT 63 4Matic+ side AMG GT 63 4Matic+ rear 3/4 AMG GT 63 4Matic+ front on the track AMG GT 63 4Matic+ rear AMG GT 63 4Matic+ 21″ wheels AMG GT 63 4Matic+ cockpit dashboard AMG GT 63 4Matic+ cockpit steering wheel AMG GT 63 4Matic+ front passenger seats AMG GT 63 4Matic+ V8 engine compartment AMG GT 63 4Matic+ front on the track AMG GT 63 4Matic+ rear on the track New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+

Both cars boast a limited-slip rear differential for better traction and stability. The composite brake discs improve decelerations, while thesteering rear axle improves handling at low speeds and stability at higher speeds. The system DIGITAL LIGHT projects signals onto the road, using micromirrors for better visibility.

Performance and maximum speed

The AMG GT Coupé offers top-level supercar performance, with a top speed of 315 km/h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

The design of the new AMG GT Coupé is balanced and sporty, with a 2+2 architecture that offers functionality and space. The proportions with long wheelbase, short overhangs and sloped windshield they give a powerful and compact appearance.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 21″ wheels

The front is characterized by a lowered AMG radiator grille and distinctive headlights, while the side profile features fluid surfaces without edges and almost emerging alloy wheels. The rear boasts horizontal LED lights is one integrated spoiler in the tailgate.

The interior of the AMG GT Coupé embodies the soul of AMG’s high performance through design digital and luxurious. Attention to detail and the use of high quality materials characterize the interior spaces. The cockpit is driver-centered. The MBUX system offers AMG-specific screens and content, while i sports seats Electrically adjustable seats are standard, with the option to choose adjustable AMG Performance seats.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ cockpit dashboard

The AMG Performance steering wheel and 12.3 inch LCD display in the instrument cluster contribute to a technologically advanced experience. A 12.8-inch vertical touchscreen controls multimedia functions, embodying the union between design and technology.

Price, how much does the AMG GT Coupé cost

In Italy, the AMG GT Coupé is priced at 198,561 euros for the setup Premium AMG GT 63 4Matic+. If you opt for the setup Premium Plusthe cost rises to 206,161 euros.

👉 AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Premium: 198,561 euros

👉 AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Premium Plus: 206,161 euros

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ TECHNICAL SHEET

Number of cylinders: V8

Displacement (cm³): 3982

Power (kW/hp rpm): 430/585 5,500 – 6,500

Torque (Nm at rpm): 800/2500 – 5000

Max speed: 315 km/h

Front tyres: 295/35 R20

Rear tyres: 305/35 R20

Combined consumption: 14.7 l/100km

Emissions (CO2): 319-319 g/km

Emissions regulation: Euro 6

Photo new Mercedes AMG GT Coupe

