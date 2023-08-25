.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Here comes the second generation of Mercedes-AMG GTcompletely new with engine AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo and 585 hp. Thanks to the use of the AMG sports architecture, which includes a body structure in aluminum composite with high torsional rigidity and safety, a car with cockpit configuration was developed 2+2 places. This configuration offers lots of space interior and ample luggage space, which is important for a sports car of this caliber.

New Mercedes AMG GT Coupe

The new AMG GT Coupé manages to perfectly combine the characteristics of a Gran Turismo, ensuring an ideal experience for long journeys, with remarkable everyday practicality. The debut model on the market is the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupeequipped with an engine AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbowhich delivers a power of 430 kW (585 HP) and maximum torque of 800 Nm.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ on the track

This engine is coupled to the gearbox AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G and the AMG Performance all-wheel drive system 4MATIC+which can completely vary the power distribution to all four wheels – a first for the two-door AMG GTs.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and GT 55 4MATIC+ Coupé are equipped with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active hydraulic roll stabilization for improved cornering and driving comfort. The adaptive shock absorbers with hydraulic connections allow rapid adaptability, reducing body roll when cornering and improving straight-line stability.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ side AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ rear 3/4 AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ front on the track AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ rear AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 21″ wheels AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ cockpit dashboard AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ cockpit steering wheel AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ front passenger seats AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ V8 engine compartment AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ front on the track Rear AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ on the track The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+

Both cars boast a limited slip rear differential for better traction and stability. The composite brake discs improve deceleration, while therear axle steering improves handling at low speeds and stability at higher speeds. The system DIGITAL LIGHT projects signals onto the road, using micromirrors for better visibility.

The design of the new AMG GT Coupé is balanced and sporty, with a 2+2 architecture that offers functionality and space. The proportions with long wheelbase, short overhangs and sloping windscreen give a powerful and compact appearance.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 21″ rims

The front features a lowered AMG radiator grille and distinctive headlights, while the side profile features fluid surfaces without sharp edges and almost surfacing alloy wheels. The back boasts horizontal LED lights is one integrated spoiler in the tailgate.

The interior of the AMG GT Coupé embodies the soul of AMG high performance through a design digital and luxurious. Attention to detail and the use of high quality materials characterize the interior spaces. The cockpit is driver-centred. The MBUX system offers specific AMG screens and content, while i sports seats electrically adjustable come as standard, with the option to choose adjustable AMG Performance seats.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ dashboard

The AMG Performance steering wheel and the 12.3 inch LCD display in the instrument cluster contribute to a technologically advanced experience. A 12.8-inch vertical touchscreen controls multimedia functions, embodying the union between design and technology.

Photo new Mercedes AMG GT Coupé

