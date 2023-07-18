A two-liter four-cylinder forms the basis of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC.

Mercedes-AMG has pulled the curtain on the new GLC. It will come as no surprise to anyone that the SUV shares its powertrain with the C63. That means that a two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine and an electric motor + battery must provide the spectacle. The six and eight cylinders have had to clear the field.

GLC 43 4MATIC

The latest AMG will be available in two flavors for the time being. As the GLC 43 4MATIC and the top model, the GLC 63 SE Performance. The entry-level AMG has a 2.0 liter turbo four-cylinder engine that receives help from a 14 hp starter generator. The system power is 421 hp. The GLC 43 4MATIC is always called four-wheel drive and is always linked to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G automatic transmission. From standstill, the GLC 43 accelerates to 100 in 4.5 seconds. The top is 250 km/h.

GLC 63 SE Performance

Then the top model. The same two-liter four-cylinder for the GLC 63, but with a 400-volt battery, a larger turbo and a 6.1 kWh battery. The system power is 680 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque. The GLC 63 has AMG Performance 4MATIC+ with rear-wheel steering as standard.

Insane amount of power for the size of the car, just like the C63. There are impressive performance figures on the other hand. 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, for example. And a top speed of 275 km/h is limited.

Because the GLC 63 is a plug-in hybrid, you can plug it in. The battery can be charged with a 3.7 kW on-board charger. This battery is aimed at performance and not so much at electric driving. The specified range of 12 kilometers is therefore more of a formality. You won’t do much electric driving with the GLC 63.

New Mercedes-AMG GLC

The styling of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC is as you would expect. A bombastic appearance with the well-known AMG grille. The interior has blown over from the C-class. With a large central display and a digital screen behind the wheel.

With the market launch, there is also an Edition 1 for the quick decision makers. This version comes in the color graphite gray magno or silver magno and is available for a year. In addition to the color, you can recognize an Edition 1 by the 21-inch matt black wheels and yellow brake calipers.

There are plenty of other packages to play with in the configurator. The well-known AMG Exterior Night Package, for example, to make everything black that is chrome. Or the G Carbon Exterior Package. Among other things, the front splitter and part of the diffuser are carried out in the carbon.

Market launch

It is not yet known what the price will be. It has also not been announced when the new Mercedes-AMG GLC will arrive at the showroom. This information will follow at a later stage. Until then, we’ve got the pictures.

