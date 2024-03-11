Mercedes-AMG has presented a new plug-in hybrid in the form of the E53.

Bring on those PHEVs. Given the Dutch tax climate, this is currently the most affordable way to drive a new car with a powerful combustion engine without too large a BPM fine. Mercedes-AMG presents the latest addition with the E53, available as a sedan and as an estate.

Specs

The new E53 combines a three-liter inline-six gasoline engine with an electric motor. The system power is 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque. With Race Start you even have short-term access to a peak power of 612 hp. With a sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, you don't need much more. The top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h, provided you select the optional AMG Drivers Package.

The 120 kW electric motor is integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G gearbox. This is a piece of high technology. By stuffing the electric motor into the transmission, Mercedes-AMG has been able to save space. The gearbox is already there. The electric motor alone is good for 480 Nm of torque.

While the C63 is a bit of a disappointment with its four-cylinder engine, the E53 – fortunately – has two more cylinders. Such a six-seater not only contributes to driving comfort, but also helps with the experience. Cars can be boring enough these days. Fortunately, they understand that at Mercedes-AMG.

100 kilometers of electric driving

Because it is a plug-in hybrid, you can also be kind to the trees and the bees. It is possible to drive fully electrically up to 140 km/h. The 28.6 kWh battery provides more than 100 WLTP electric kilometers. With cold weather and rain, 60 real kilometers should also be possible.

The PHEV can charge 11 kW publicly or at home. Fast charging is also possible up to 60 kW. Charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes about 20 minutes. You increasingly see that plug-in hybrids are equipped with the option of fast charging. In practice you may not use it very often, but it is nice that you can.

Driving behavior

To avoid turning it into a dull, heavy hybrid, Mercedes-AMG has put serious effort into the chassis with the E53. Everything has been reinforced considerably with a stiffer result. There are also a number of additional reinforcements on the car, including on the rear axle, for better stability and driving precision.

And further

The new Mercedes-AMG E53 comes standard with 19-inch jets. Optionally you can shop for 20 or even 21 inches. You can also recognize the AMG by its own grille and four exhaust tips.

You can order the MBUX Superscreen in the interior so that the passenger also has something to do. You won't find it in a regular E-class, but you will find it in the E53: the AMG Performance menu with the optional AMG Track Pace. The latter is of course nonsense in an E-class AMG, what on earth are you supposed to do on the track with this car.

Electrically adjustable AMG sports seats are standard. You can also optionally get electrically adjustable bucket seats. The icing on the apple pie is a steering rear axle, standard on the E53.

The new Mercedes-AMG E53 has 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The adaptive damping in the form of the AMG Ride Control has been adapted for the E53 in both hardware and software. The sporty dial has been turned up a little further, although it will never be a rock-solid sports car of course.

Prices and availability of the E53 are not yet available. The E-class with AMG sauce is also available as Edition 1 with extra goodies and unique badges.

This article New Mercedes-AMG E53: 585 hp with a big six-in-line first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MercedesAMG #E53 #big #sixinline