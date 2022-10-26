Mercedes presented the renewed versions of Class A and B, which stand out thanks to some aesthetic updates. The price list starts at € 35,120 for the petrol A 180, while the minivan is available from € 36,950

Alessandro Follis

After presenting the aesthetic restyling of its “entry level” A and B Class cars, equipping all petrol engines with a mild hybrid system (with the exception of the A 45 S Amg) and making available only the automatic gearbox, Mercedes has announced the prices price list for all versions. There are seven versions available in Italy for both models: Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus Amg Line, Premium Amg Line, Premium Plus Amg Line.

Class A: the price list – As anticipated, the main novelty on the A-Class is represented by the electrification of petrol engines. The range of the 5-door version starts at € 35,120 for the A 180 with Executive trim, while € 36,520 is required for the 180 diesel Executive. The price list of the top of the range, the A 45S Amg 4Matic + in the Premium Plus Amg Line version, reads 71,961 euros. The four-door sedan is available in the A 180 Executive petrol version from € 35,986, while the A 180 d in the same trim starts at € 37,414. The top of the range in this case is represented by the A 35 4Matic, which in the Premium Plus Amg Line set-up starts from a list price of 60,927 euros.

Class B: the price list – The B-Class, an MPV derived from the A-Class, also received the same aesthetic updates. The mild hybrid petrol range starts at 36,950 euros for the B 180 Executive, while the diesel one is opened by the B 180 d in the same set-up which costs 37,560 euros. The most expensive version in the price list is the B 250 4Matic plug-in in the Premium Plus Amg Line version, available from 51,681 euros.