From: Julia Stanton

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in Germany. A new study shows that intestinal diseases lead to an increased risk.

Aalborg – Many people suffer from depression at least once in their lives. According to that Online health portal of the Ministry of Health Between 16 and 20 percent of Germans are affected. Women and older people suffer particularly often under the disease.

Depression can lead to many symptoms – hereditary predisposition can also trigger the disease

Even though the course of the disease varies from person to person, those affected are usually listless, depressed, disinterested, and suffer from self-doubt and a feeling of inner emptiness for weeks and months. Sick people are often exhausted and withdraw from their hobbies, their friends and their family.

People who suffer from intestinal disorders have an increased risk of developing depression. © Science Photo Library/IMAGO

The reasons why people suffer from depression have not yet been sufficiently researched. The possible causes are diverse: Stressful experiences and events, stress, overwork, anxiety disorders, excessive demands, but also hereditary predisposition can trigger the disease.

Possible symptoms of depression:

Lack of motivation

Dejection

Insensibility

reduced self-esteem

sleep disorders

Difficulty concentrating

Withdrawal from relatives

hopelessness

Suicidal thoughts

Source: German depression help

New study shows: intestinal diseases trigger depression

Researchers at Aalborg University have now discovered another reason for the development of depression: In a new study show the scientists that there is a direct connection between chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as Crohn’s diseaseand the development of depression and anxiety.

What are chronic inflammatory bowel diseases? The umbrella term chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to diseases that lead to chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. About 90 percent of cases are caused by ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bloody and mucous stools. The cause of the disease is unclear. Overreactions of the immune system or family history are usually cited as reasons. There is currently no cure, but medications can usually successfully suppress the inflammation. In severe cases, surgery can also provide relief. Source: Intestinal Center Bern

The researchers came to this conclusion by conducting a meta-analysis of several studies. These included more than 150,000 patients with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases in whom the occurrence of the mental illness was examined. The result is clear: the patients examined had a clearly increased risk of depression and anxiety disorders.

Depression can also pose a threat to physical health

Other biological processes are also suspected of promoting the development of anxiety disorders and depression. These include, among other things, changes in the intestines, for example when the intestinal flora becomes unbalanced. Possible connections are currently still being researched and discussed.

The researchers also came to another conclusion: those who suffer from depression also have an increased risk of developing intestinal disease. According to the study, the risk is twice as high as in people who do not have depression. Those responsible therefore also speak of a bidirectional connection. This is clinically relevant and could indicate interdependent disease mechanisms. The new findings could help develop possible preventative measures. (jus)