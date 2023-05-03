The Premier League is the best soccer league in the world. This is said by many fans but also by specialists, since English football is played in a showy way, always offensive and thinking about the rival goal. It is also necessary to highlight the context in which it is played, since all the stadiums are of the first international level, the conditions to play are the best and the fans live for the club at all times. This makes a huge number of players dream of playing in this competition, so shining in this tournament is only for a privileged few.
Since 2021, the top managers of the Premier League decided to inaugurate the Hall of Fame and in that first class were chosen: Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer. While the class of 2022, Sergio Agüero, Vicent Kompany, Didier Drogba, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, Ian Wright, Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira were introduced. All absolute stars, who shone and left their mark on English football.
In the last few hours, the Premier League on its social media accounts announced the class of 2023, which is made up of:
One of the best coaches of all time who knew how to put Manchester United at the top of British, European and world football. He won 13 Premier League titles, 27 ‘coach of the month’ awards and 11 ‘manager of the year’ awards. He registered 528 wins in 810 games.
He arrived at Arsenal in 1996 and made them an iconic Premier League team with his style of play focused on ball possession and control. He was the ideologue of one of the best teams in the history of the league, the Invincibles of the 2003/04 season. He won 3 Premier League titles.
One of the best English defenders in history who began his career at Leeds but was transferred to Manchester United for a million-dollar fee. With the Red Devils he transformed his game, becoming a benchmark and team captain. 504 matches, 11 goals, 189 clean sheets, 6 titles and 1 Player of the Month Award are his numbers in the Premier League.
One of the best goalkeepers in the history of football who holds the record for clean sheets in a Premier League season with 24. He played for Chelsea and Arsenal in his career that overall accumulated 443 appearances, 202 clean sheets, 4 titles and 4 gold gloves.
One of the most important players in Arsenal history who played his entire career at the Gunner club. He was part of two Premier League titles in the 1997/98 and 2001/02 seasons. Obviously he was captain of the team, he had 255 appearances, 12 goals and 115 clean sheets. A true historical.
