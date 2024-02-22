Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/22/2024 – 10:38

The appointment of lawyer José Rodrigo Sade to the remaining seat at the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR) was published this Thursday morning, 22nd, in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). He takes the place of lawyer Thiago Paiva dos Santos. With this becoming official, the judgment of the actions that could lead to the impeachment of Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) can now be taken to the Court's plenary.

As required by the Electoral Code, cases involving the impeachment of a parliamentarian can only be heard with the full quorum of judges. As a result, the president of TRE-PR, judge Sigurd Roberto Bengtsson, had suspended the Moro case until Sade's appointment was made official. With the composition complete, the trial date is expected to be published by the end of the day.

The term of office at TRE-PR is two years, with the possibility of reappointment. Sade, as of this Thursday, takes over as a full member of the Court, which he already served as a substitute during the 2022 elections. On that occasion, he even declared himself a suspect in the trial of an action involving Deltan Dallagnol, his former client. The lawyer works in the litigation area of ​​the firm in which he is a partner.

Why can Moro be impeached?

Moro is the target of two lawsuits, filed by PT and PL, respectively, which allege abuse of economic power by the former judge. The arguments claim that the then candidate had incurred excessive expenses during the pre-campaign period, when he presented himself as a pre-candidate for the Presidency.

Moro suddenly changed his intentions, starting to present himself as a pre-candidate for the Federal Senate and, with the change, he would be in an unequal position compared to his competitors for the position. The Regional Electoral Attorney's Office of Paraná (PRE-PR) was in favor of the revocation.

The pre-campaign period remains in legal shadow. There is no legal delimitation as to the exact moment in which this phase of the elections begins, much less a limit on spending during the period. Moro's trial could set precedents.

Understand the selection for TRE-PR

There are seven judges in the TRE-PR plenary, but the president only votes in the event of a three-to-three tie. Each member of the Court is chosen by different selection categories. Among the seven, there are two vacancies reserved for lawyers with “noted legal knowledge”.

After being listed in a triple list drawn up by the state Court of Justice and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the appointment is made directly by the President of the Republic. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had chosen Sade on the 7th, but the name was awaiting officialization in the GIVE.