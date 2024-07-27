A New Medicare Regulationthe U.S. government’s health insurance program for people age 65 and older and people with disabilities, could force seniors to switch health insurance plans or face fines.

According to the criteria of

This can affect people over 65 who are still working and instead of using the state health program, They continue on their employers’ health insurance. As long as the employer plan pays the equivalent of what they would be entitled to under Medicare Part D (PartD)these people avoid fines for late payments, as explained Newsweek in a report.

But due to an update to the Inflation Reduction Act, As of January 1, 2025, employer plans will no longer be accepted as a way to avoid late payment penalties since they will stop paying as much as the new and improved Part D coverage.

From 2025, personal outlay maximums will be set at US$2,000 and some previously accepted creditable employer plans will no longer meet the qualification threshold.

In this context, potentially affected seniors should check to see if their current drug coverage is still creditable, call ahead to confirm the validity of their Part D insurance replacement, and act as soon as possible to avoid confusion about late payment penalties.

This will affect coverages with a premium exceeding US$2,000. Photo:iStock Share

How to calculate the potential Medicare fine under the new US rule

Under the new rules, private plans would have to limit out-of-pocket costs to $2,000 or less to be eligible. This is a drawback since, as Chris Fong, Medicare specialist and CEO of Smile Insurance Group, explains in an interview with Newsweek, “Most employer group plans have combined health and drug benefits with an out-of-pocket maximum that typically exceeds $2,000.”.

“Therefore, An employer plan with an out-of-pocket maximum of more than $2,000 would not qualify as credible coverage. and would subject the Medicare-eligible employee to the late enrollment penalty,” the expert added.

In this context, to stipulate the fine, it must be considered that It goes into effect every month that you are enrolled in Medicare. Yes, if you are 63 days or more without creditable coverage after the initial period.

The exact fine is estimated by doing the 1 percent of the national base premium (currently set at US$34.70) multiplying it by the number of months without coverage. It will be permanently added to the monthly Medicare Part D premium.