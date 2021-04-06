They released a new medical report on Tuesday about the health of Alberto Fernández, who last Friday night tested positive for coronavirus.

The Presidential Medical Unit reported that it evaluated the condition of Fernández. They stated that he is “asymptomatic and with vital signs within normal parameters“.

They explained that the clinical picture “still slight“and that it will continue with compulsory isolation in Quinta de Olivos” under strict medical supervision by the Presidential Medical Unit. “

In the brief report they added that “their evolution will be reported daily, as well as the medical behaviors to take”, if new developments arise.

The statement bears the signature of Federico Saavedra, historical Fernández family doctor in charge of the unit that depends on the General Secretariat of the Presidency, which commands Julio Vitobello.

No new variants

As long as monday was discarded that the president is infected with any of the new strains of coronavirus circulating in the country.

The medical report confirmed that the “identified lineage” of his disease “does not correspond to none of the new variants that circulate “in Argentina.

In this regard, they specified that a sequencing study of complete genome of SARS-CoV-2 “and that” the identified lineage (B.1.1.1) does not correspond to any of the new circulating variants that are causing concern “.

“Not only the clinical evolution, but the therapeutic behaviors adopted according to the evolution of the disease, will be permanently reported,” concluded that medical part.

On Saturday, after the PCR study, it had been confirmed that Fernández had coronavirus. The first diagnosis had been made through an antigen test on Friday.

“On Friday, April 2 of this year, the President of the Nation, Doctor D. Alberto Ángel FERNANDEZ, after presenting a temperature record of 37.3 ° Celsius and headache an antigen determination test was performed for COVID-19 being positive“, said the first official part that confirmed the president’s picture.

After the first symptoms presented by the President, his environment was isolated, among them, Felipe Solá. This Sunday the Chancellor’s Covid test gave a negative result.

In addition, the Secretary of Malvinas, Daniel Filmus; the secretary general Julio Vitobello; the spokesperson presidential Juan Pablo Biondi; and the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta.

DS