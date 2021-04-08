Six days after President Alberto Fernández contracted coronavirus and one day after he gave his recorded message to announce restrictions, a new medical report was released on his state of health.

The Presidential Medical Unit reported that the president no symptoms, evolves favorably and “your clinical picture is still mild“.

The very brief daily report – the most concise so far – announced that Fernández will continue with mandatory isolation at Quinta de Olivos “under strict medical supervision“.

Yesterday, during the recorded message that the President used to announce the new restriction measures to prevent the coronavirus, he left a special greeting for the doctors of the Gamaleya Institute, the Russian laboratory that developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

Is that as he could know Clarion, whose doctors and scientists call almost every day to the presidential environment to know the state of health of the President.

Gamaleya scientists seek to closely follow the evolution of the Argentine Head of State, which was confirmed to did not catch any of the new strains, according to the Presidency’s medical team.

During Monday it was learned that the “identified lineage” of his disease “does not correspond to any of the new variants that circulate” in Argentina.

In this regard, they specified that a complete genome sequencing study of SARS-CoV-2 was carried out “and that” the identified lineage (B.1.1.1) does not correspond to any of the new circulating variants and that generate concern“.

Fernandez is the only one of the 18 presidents who was infected in the world being vaccinated.

The first dose of Sputnik V, produced with the Russian Investment Fund, received it on January 21. Three weeks later they applied the second one.

On Wednesday they carried out blood and lung studies that gave favorable results.

For the recording of the announcement issued the same day from the Quinta de Olivos, distancing measures were taken to preserve the technical staff, who only assembled the set and then disassembled it.

