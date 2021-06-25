Senator Carlos Reutemann continues to fight for his health.

According to the last medical report – issued this Thursday, after an informative interruption of some days – the former governor of Santa Fe has evolved favorably in the last 72 hours.

Reutemann has been hospitalized for three weeks, with progress and setbacks in his health, after a digestive hemorrhage.

“Since entering the Intensive Care Unit remains afebrile with his hemodynamic parameters controlled. Diagnostic studies continue to be carried out. Stay with reserved forecast“, it reads in the last medical part of the Sanatorio Santa Fe where the lole He has been hospitalized since May 30.

The new part of Reutemann

On Monday of this week, Reutemann had presented a deterioration in your health picture For this reason, he had to be admitted to intensive care again, from which he had left for a special care room on June 15.

That happened after the senator had fever and a worsening of your kidney function.

Six days ago he had left the Intensive Care Unit as he was “clinically stable”, without feverish symptoms and responding “favorably” to medical treatments.

The medical part of this Thursday shows a new advance regarding this clinical picture, although the reserved forecast.

The patient “remains afebrile” and studies are carried out, according to the report by Sebastián del Pazo, coordinator of the sanatorium’s clinical department.

The history of your hospitalization

The senator from Santa Fe presented health problems on May 5 due to a digestive bleeding. Days later, he was referred to the Parque de Rosario sanatorium, where he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding.

On May 21, the Peronist leader and former Formula 1 motorist, 79, was discharged to continue his recovery at his home.

However, nine days later it was again derived to the Santa Fe Sanatorium for anemia, a health facility where the senator is currently.

From that moment on, his state of health presented advances and retreats: bleeding, intermittent fever, and a round trip from intensive care to a lesser emergency room.

.

Cancer of 2017

.

The doctors stated during his hospitalization that the evolution of the former F1 racer it was conditioned by pre-existing pathologies.

They reported, among others, a “chronic liver disease” and “long-standing portal hypertension” and “liver failure”.

The two-time governor of Santa Fe, a national senator since 2003, had surgery in New York in 2017 for a Liver cancer.

“He had a tumor in his liver. They had to do a rather complex surgery because the tumor was encapsulated ”, he assured some time after the intervention.

DS