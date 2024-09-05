The Scoliosis Center of Excellence at Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai continues to achieve exceptional achievements in the field of complex spine surgeries, led by Professor Dr. Hany Abdel Gawad, an expert in pediatric and adult spinal deformity surgeries and the head of the center. In a qualitative step, Professor Hany Abdel Gawad succeeded in performing 11 advanced and complex spinal deformity surgeries in just three days. The surgeries included 10 cases of scoliosis in addition to a case of scoliosis with a previous surgery, which is considered a difficult case due to the presence of previous surgical intervention.

Professor Dr. Hani confirmed that the surgeries included patients aged between 11 and 16 years of different nationalities. Among these cases, the case of Dalal Muhand, 13 years old, stood out. She suffered from general weakness and her condition raised concerns among her family after they were told that the operation might take more than 10 hours and require three days in intensive care, and that her body was weak and might not be able to tolerate this surgery, which put them before the challenge of making a difficult decision. But thanks to God, the operation was completed within an hour and twenty minutes, and the patient was able to walk a few hours later.

“This is an unprecedented achievement in Dubai, and these successes reinforce Adam Vital Hospital’s position as a preferred global destination for spinal deformity surgery,” concluded Professor Dr. Hani.

“The Scoliosis Centre of Excellence at Adam Vital Hospital will become a world leader in the treatment of complex spinal deformities. Whether a child or an adult, our patients start counting their ages the moment they successfully undergo life-changing surgeries,” said Mohammed Omar Nasser, CEO of Adam Vital Hospital. “We are proud not only of our success in performing highly complex surgeries, but also of our ability to perform them safely and in record time.”