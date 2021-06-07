Dubai (Etihad)

The New Media Academy, the first innovative academy in the field of digital media in the Middle East, announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind virtual campus with immersive reality technology, in an unprecedented experience in the region, providing world-class education and placing it within the reach of digital skills learners and users of creative content creation tools. In the country and the region, developing the concept of future education that fits with the changes and requirements in the patterns and concepts of life and modern education models.

In its design, the integrated campus simulates a spacecraft orbiting the planet Mars, inspired by the Emirati achievement of the arrival of the Hope probe to the Red Planet, and provides learners with an experience similar to its exploration environment.

Charlie Fink

The virtual academic campus was inaugurated with the participation of global writer and speaker Charlie Fink, an expert in virtual and immersive reality technologies, who gave participants an introductory presentation on the acceleration of the global transformation towards digital learning in virtual and immersive environments.

Rashid Al-Awadi, Executive Director of the New Media Academy, who participated in the event, said: “Virtual and immersive reality technologies are shaping future learning experiences. This is not a passing moment, but a continuous movement, which makes the various tools of immersive learning a bridge to reach the best learning capabilities and environments and provides an integrated experience that simulates reality in all its details, so that students and learners become active participants in an advanced educational process that provides exceptional experiences that address the senses, and allow interaction between learners and with materials . Virtual reality is not just an addition to learning solutions, it is at the core of their future. And our students today have the ability to benefit from the best and optimal level of education provided by the best teachers.”

He emphasized that the way we learn changes with our daily technological habits. As digital transformation changes our lives, virtual reality technologies offer new ways to learn and teach. Our virtual campus will provide students with an unprecedented immersive educational experience.

David Whelan

“We are delighted to have the New Media Academy join Engage as the first entity to launch a digital virtual campus in the Middle East,” said David Whelan, CEO and founder of the immersive virtual education company that developed the Engage platform. This partnership will see the launch of the New Media Academy, a virtual academic campus that enables users to enter and interact naturally through a range of different tools to provide an integrated learning experience enhanced by virtual reality. This is only the beginning of what we hope will be a fruitful and distinguished project in the Middle East region.”

Daniel Tailor

“We are pleased to see New Media Academy develop the first virtual campus of its kind in the Middle East,” said Daniel Khayat, Head of Product and Fiveport Middle East and Africa. This type of innovation is very close to our vision of being a pioneer in innovation supporting various sectors and businesses to achieve greater successes by providing world-class experiences in immersive reality technology. The training and education sector can lead the transformation of businesses towards virtual reality. We will witness qualitative growth and more satisfaction with the application of virtual reality as the new trend.”