Colombia won its third medal this Friday at the U-20 World Championships in Athletics, in Cali. This time, the podium was in the women’s 4×100 meter relay.

María Alejandra Murillo, Marlet Ospino, Melany Bolaño Cassiani and Laura Martínez Ibargüen took the bronze in this test, with a time of 44:59 seconds.

Jamaica won with world record

Gold went to Jamaicans Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill and Tia Clayton, who won with a world record in the category, 42:59.

For its part, the silver went to the United States, with Jayla Jamison, Autumn Wilson, Iyana Gray and Shawnti Jackson, with 43:28.

The nine medals of Colombia in history

It is Colombia’s third medal in this edition of the U-20 World Cup, after the silver medals achieved by Valentina Barrios, in the javelin throw, on Wednesday, and Natalia Linares, this Friday, in the long jump.

Thus, the Colombian harvest in history is nine medals. The path was opened by Norma González when she won the bronze in the 400 meters in Chile 2000.

Then, the turn was for Eider Arévalo and Sandra Lorena Arenas in the march. The first got gold and Arenas, bronze in Barcelona 2012.

Éider Arévalo won gold in the 20 km race walk at the 2017 World Championships in London. He also won it as a junior. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

In Poland 2016, Evelyn Rivera won silver in the 200 meters. In 2018, at the World Cup in Tampere, Finland, María Fernanda Murillo won bronze in the high jump with a record of 1.90 meters.

Jhon Berrío was second in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, in the long jump with a mark of 7.97 meters.

In this World Cup in Cali, Colombia won silver in the javelin throw with Valentina Barrios, with a record of 57.84 meters, a new national record.

