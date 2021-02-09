The local emergency, crises and disasters team in Sharjah announced new measures to help address the “Covid-19” pandemic at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah, and it came by adopting the capacity of public transport by 50%, commercial centers by 60%, cinemas, activities and entertainment events. Inside closed halls by 50%, gyms by 50%, beaches and parks by 70%, swimming pools and private beaches in hotel facilities by 50%, and postponing concerts and music for a period of four weeks, which can be extended according to developments in the situation.

The activity of restaurants and cafes has also been determined not to allow more than four people to sit at the same table, with the exception of members of the same family, while obliging service providers to conduct an examination every two weeks, with the exception of vaccinators within the national vaccination program, and volunteers in clinical trials of vaccines (Covid-19) ».





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

