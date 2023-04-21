Minister of Education Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66) wants to take “concrete measures” to control the number of international students coming to the Netherlands. The minister writes this in a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday. This involves a combination of legislation and agreements with institutions, as stated in the letter to parliament.

For example, programs that are given in two languages ​​must be able to apply a ‘capacity fixus’ for the foreign-language track and not for the Dutch-language track. Currently, such a fixus is only possible for the entire degree programme, which means that fewer Dutch students are admitted. If a restricted education program threatens to fill up, the minister wants to be able to limit the number of students from outside Europe. A so-called ’emergency capacity fixus’ should be able to absorb an unexpected and large increase in students from outside Europe.

The minister also wants universities of applied sciences and universities to promote Dutch language skills among international students, because then there is a greater chance that these students will stay in the Netherlands after their studies. Minister Dijkgraaf will immediately start developing a new bill, which will not take effect until September 2024 at the earliest. The intention is then to withdraw the Language and Accessibility Bill hereafter.

Student housing

Finally, the minister wants to enter into talks with universities and colleges before the summer to make agreements on how educational institutions can manage the arrival of international students. An example of this type of agreement is the ‘targeted recruitment’ of students abroad, about which Dijkgraaf already issued a call at the end of last year. Foreign students who come to study in the Netherlands must also receive better information about student housing.

The number of international students has increased sharply in recent years. Last academic year, the Netherlands had 115,000 students from abroad, 3.5 times as much as the academic year 2005-2006. Now comes forty percent of first-year university students from abroad, in 2015 this was still 28 percent. Most international students come from Europe, especially from Germany.

In many places, the increase is leading to problems with student housing and high work pressure among teaching staff. In recent years, hundreds of international students have slept in tents or hostels at the start of the academic year because they could not find a room.