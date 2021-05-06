Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucía, has announced this Thursday the new restrictions that will be in Andalusia once the state of alarm ends on May 9. After the meeting of the Committee of Experts, the Andalusian leader explained that as of Sunday there will be a de-escalation in three phases:

– Phase 1, stabilization: May 9-31.

– Phase 2, advance: June 1-21.

– Phase 3, normalization: June 21 onwards.

Goodbye to perimeter closure and curfew

One of the novelties is that the perimeter fence of the community disappears: “From now on it will be possible to leave and enter Andalusia freely”, explained the leader. Only municipalities with 14-day cumulative incidence greater than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although to implement these measures judicial ratification will be required.

Also the curfew is eliminated, and the hotel business will be able to remain open until 00:00 hours. Likewise, the current limits for meetings in restaurants are extended, and from Sunday they will be able to sit at the same table eight people inside a room and up to ten when outside.

In the case of holding a celebration, the maximum capacity inside will be 300 people, while yes takes place outside it increases to 500. This will depend on the alert level of each municipality, and there will also be no restrictions on the number of people that can be found in a home.

Return of the discos

Another of the announcements made by Moreno was the return of the discotheques “after a year closed”. They will be able to open until 2 a.m., although dance floors will only be enabled in locations that are at level 1 alert. Likewise, it will be necessary to use mask and keep a safe distance.

For the shows and bulls, it will be necessary to leave a free seat between spectators in this phase 1 of the de-escalation. And regarding the swimming pools and beaches, there will be no time limit.

Without lowering your guard

Although the measures will be progressively relaxed During this time, Moreno insisted on the need to continue to exercise caution: “The Sunday the final stretch against the pandemic will begin, and if all goes well in a month and a half we will reach a phase more similar to what our life was before of the coronavirus. Let’s continue protecting ourselves, and keeping the rules, it’s not worth letting your guard down. “