The new restrictions that will be applied in the Community of Madrid will begin their validity this Friday from 22:00. There are many doubts among citizens about where the limits of these measures are, and one of them is related to if they can move freely within Madrid.

Till the date, the autonomous provision that restricted mobility remained in force to the basic health areas with the highest incidence. But with the new Order decreed by Health and followed by the regional Executiveyeah Travel throughout the municipality will be allowed, including the areas hardest hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

Other limitations

For the moment, these restrictions, which in principle will last 14 days, will affect Madrid and nine other municipalities. Thus, dhe Ministry has regulated several measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19:

– The entry of people is restricted in these municipalities with exceptions.

-Will be allowed circulation within the municipality, although trips that are not essential are not recommended.

–The capacity in the bars will be reduced to 50% and customers will only be allowed to enter until 10:00 pm. In addition, it will be Bar consumption is prohibited and the tables may be occupied by a maximum of six people. The closing time will remain established at 23:00, except for home orders.

-The capacity in the Wakes will be limited to 15 people.

-The academies and driving schools can only be 50% of its capacity.

-The maximum number of people who can doing sport in a group is 6.