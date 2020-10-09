The Bundeswehr and the Robert Koch Institute should be experts in the future in corona hotspots send. According to an agreement reached on Friday between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the mayors of large cities, this applies if more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were registered in seven days.

Cities should introduce more extensive restrictions at the latest when the value rises to 50 infections. This includes, for example, the expansion of the mandatory face mask to include public spaces if the necessary distance cannot be maintained there. Also mentioned are curfew and alcohol restrictions for restaurants as well as further restrictions on the number of participants at events and private celebrations.

The metropolises should relieve their regulatory agencies so that they can control the restrictions. The federal and state governments should advise at short notice on how the federal and state police forces can help.

If the increase in the number of infections does not come to a standstill within ten days at the latest, further targeted restriction steps are inevitable in order to further reduce public contacts, according to the results of the consultations.

Merkel cited size restrictions for certain groups or the exclusion of spectators from football matches as examples. It can be seen “that the number of contacts is directly related to the number of infected people once you have reached a certain threshold of infections”. Then you have to consider in which areas the reduction of contacts is easiest.

The Chancellor’s agreements with the city leaders include eight points. Here is an overview of the most important of them:

In view of the sharp rise in the number of corona infections, the Chancellor met with those responsible in the eleven largest German cities. The mayors and mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Essen, Leipzig and Stuttgart took part in the video conference.

Merkel warns of “uncontrollable pandemic”

Merkel warned of an uncontrollable coronavirus pandemic. While the health authorities did a tremendous job tracing chains of infection, some cities saw a surge in infections and were nearing the point of being overwhelmed, Merkel said. “Once that is the case, the virus spreads uncontrollably and uncontrollably,” she said. “What that means for the sick, for the health system, for public life, unfortunately some of our European friends are currently experiencing,” she added.

“I would like Germany not to have to go through such a development in the next few months,” said Merkel. It is important to prevent a renewed shutdown of public life and the economy. Her priority is to keep the economy and schools open. “We are not powerless,” stressed Merkel and appealed to citizens to follow the Corona rules. (dpa, Reuters)