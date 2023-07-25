The price of the US dollar in Argentina’s informal market reached a new record this Monday (24), after exchange and tax measures adopted by the country’s government in the last few hours, which caused a partial devaluation of the Argentine peso for certain operations.

The US currency rose 21 pesos (3.9%) in the parallel market, reaching a new record of 550 pesos per unit (approximately R$9.60).

The new leap came after the Argentine government increased the official dollar rate for the settlement of some agricultural exports and applied a tax on most import operations.

implicit devaluation

According to Argentine economist Gustavo Ber, the new “agro dollar” and the tax on imports are interpreted by market operators “as an implicit devaluation with possible short-term pressures on inflation and activity”.

In the case of the so-called “agro dollar”, the improvement in the quotation is 13%, while in the case of imports, the implicit cost increased by 7.5%.

With these measures, the government seeks to increase the inflow of dollars through greater settlement of agricultural exports and discourage imports, with the objective of improving the scarce position of the Central Bank’s monetary reserves.

The measures were adopted after Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Sunday (23) an understanding to finalize, later this week, an agreement on changes to the monetary, fiscal and reserve targets stipulated in the debt refinancing pact, signed in March 2022.

“On their own, the measures do not change the current dynamics, and reserves should continue to fall, while the new agro dollar is monetarily expansive, which, together with the new import tax, will add pressure to inflation,” the CMF bank said in a report.

In the opinion of the financial institution, with these measures “the distortion of prices deepens, since the scheme of multiple exchange rates becomes even more complex”.

Other exchange rates

Meanwhile, at state-owned Banco Nación — where operations are restricted to US$200 a month per individual and under certain conditions — the dollar rose two pesos this week, following a high of 283.50 pesos for sale to the public.

With these values, the difference between the official quotation and the so-called “blue dollar” is 94%.

Meanwhile, the value of the dollar on the official wholesale market rose 1.65 pesos on Monday (24th), to a new high of 271 pesos per unit.

The value of the dollar in financial mechanisms for more sophisticated investors traded moderately higher.

The so-called “counted settlement” dollar (CCL), which consists of buying stocks or bonds locally with Argentine pesos and selling them in dollars on Wall Street, rose 0.3% to close at 535.46 pesos per unit.

In turn, the “MEP dollar”, obtained through the purchase of assets quoted in pesos and dollars, paid in pesos when bought and sold in dollars – rose 0.3%, reaching 496 pesos per unit.