President Alberto Fernández was preparing this afternoon the announcement of the DNU in the Olivos gardens, which will be broadcast in the next few hours. Meanwhile, Executive sources confirmed to Clarion that the virtual “curfew” will be mandatory for the jurisdictions most committed to contagion, between 00 and 6 in the morning.

The gastronomic places will be able stay open until 23. Between midnight and 6 only essential personnel and excepted workers may circulate. “Until midnight you can take the dog out“Casa Rosada officials joked.

The Innovation Directorate of the Cabinet Headquarters would advance in the issuance and control of new circulation permits, as it has done in the past.

The Government will delegate controls to the local security forces. “Provinces and the City claimed to have their own forces, now they must take over“, explained in the Executive. Gendarmerie and the rest of the federal forces will control railways and automotive transportation nationals.

The Executive emphasizes that the controls will be fundamental for the fulfillment of the measures. Some of the most populous districts such as Mendoza, Córdoba and the City intended that the closures were not excessive and emphasized awareness campaigns. The province of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, demanded tougher measures.

The new regulation to be issued by the Government will repeal the previous Decree that had an end date on Friday, April 9.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, had assured the press that “early, transitory and localized” measures could be expected to slow down the rising contagion curve.

On Tuesday, 20,870 cases were registered in a single day, a record for the country. Photo: Reuters

The Casa Rosada offices explained that the decree will include targeted measures to respond to the epidemiological situation in each geographic area.

Currently, the evolution of detected Covid-19 cases is defined as a “sustained and characterized increase”.

In this sense, the health portfolio reported that in the course of the last week almost Departments at risk doubled.

The areas with a compromised situation are the place of residence of almost 25 million Argentines, since they cover the main urban conglomerates of the country with special preponderance.

Long line to get tested at Durand Hospital. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Thus, the measures to be applied in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires were the cause of exchanges and meetings between the government representatives of the Nation, the City and the province of Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires Government always spoke of three axes: public transport, nightlife and recreational activities. In all three points, it maintained differences with the City. The Kicillof team aims to three weeks of total stiffness, with a nightly closure from 22 to 6 and return to being transport only for essential workers.

Quirós stated that there is “a common view” between jurisdictions on the need to “reduce social encounters.”

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, affirmed that there is “a common view” between the jurisdictions on the need to “reduce social gatherings, reduce nighttime hours and take care of public transport”, although he did not specify what the details would be.

Meanwhile, Governor Axel Kicillof said Tuesday that, “given the growth of cases, second waves and new strains, measures of this type have been taken in all countries, and even more stringent.”