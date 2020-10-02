Early in the morning of Thursday, October 1, the Official State Gazette (BOE) published a new Ministerial Order on Health. In it, the obligation is established for those municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants and that they comply with several indicators, application of measures to restrict mobility, capacity and schedules to avoid increasing infections.

Measures, adopted in the Interterritorial Health Council, had several votes against, such as those of Catalonia, Community of Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia and Ceuta. We recall, the affected municipalities are Alcalá de Henares, Alcobendas, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Leganés, Madrid, Móstoles, Parla and Torrejón de Ardoz.

When do the restrictions start and when do they end?

Once the order has been published in the Official State Gazette, the communities (in this case only the Community of Madrid presents municipalities that meet the indicators to act) have a maximum of 48 to implant. Thus, whenever the communities they were informed, they will have until Friday night to begin its application in these municipalities. At that time, at the latest, the new restrictions would take effect.

Based on the foregoing, the Community of Madrid has communicated this afternoon that the New measures and restrictions will take effect from 10:00 p.m. this Friday, October 2, 2020.

The restrictions, will last for 14 days, so it was in the de-escalation, two weeks for each phase. After this period of time, epidemiological indicators would be reviewed again to either raise them if the evolution is favorable, or expand them if there is still a high rate of infections.

How much is the fine?

Regarding fines, the BOE document does not indicate anything. However, if we pay attention to the sanctions imposed by the Community of Madrid on the basic health areas affected by the limitations of these weeks, These ranged from € 600 to € 600,000 But when requesting precautionary measures, for now, you cannot be fined until the judge makes a decision.