On the occasion of the new restrictions that will come into effect in Madrid from 10:00 p.m. of this Friday, there are many questions regarding its fulfillment. Habitually, the infraction of a norm entails the establishment of a punishment in the form of a fine.

But in this case, citizens who fail to comply with the decreed limitations will not have to pay any penalty. As indicated by the Regional Executive, these will not have any legal validity, at least until the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) corroborate these measures.

This was confirmed Enrique Lopez, Madrid Minister of Justice: “Until it is ratified, no sanctions can be applied, that does not mean that they should not be met. During the first days there will be informative controls. Once it is ratified by the judiciarythen yes what people who violate them can begin to be punished “.

Legal gap

That is, lThe provisions will come into force from their publication in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM), but they will not be effective until the courts offer their verdict. Police officers could inform citizens of the new limitations, but not penalize them in case of infraction

For the confinement of some neighborhoods in the Spanish capital, the TSJM took five days to pronounce. Thus, in case of following the same line, the measures for the Madrid closure would not apply, at least, until the end of next week.

The amount of the fines

Regarding fines, the regulations published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) do not indicate anything. But if the sanctions imposed by the Community of Madrid in the basic health areas affected by the above limitations are taken as a basis, these could range between 600 and 600,000 euros.