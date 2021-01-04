The increase in infections and the worsening of the epidemiological situation in Catalonia have forced the authorities to be tougher to contain the pandemic and prevent the virus from getting out of control in the autonomous community after the holidays. Thus, the Catalan Government has approved a package of more restrictive measures, among which is the closure of municipalities for 10 days or the prohibition of opening shopping centers and non-essential stores.

As of next January 7, Catalonia will begin to implement its plan to redirect the situation, which has worsened enormously. The data, published by the Department of Health of the Generalitat, show an increase in the speed of virus transmission (the Rt), from 1.11 points yesterday to 1.27 today.

Further, the risk of regrowth is already at 500 points, too high, and the hospital pressure is increasing. Catalan hospitals currently have 2,084 admitted people, and of them about 392 are in ICUs.

Restriction of mobility and opening of centers

“Lower the rhythm of the country.” This is how Josep Maria Argimon, Secretary General of Public Health of the Generalitat, has referred, given the need for urgent action, insisting on the importance of compliance with the new measures to to be able to return to the situation prior to the new update of the same as of January 18.

With the new mobility limitation, It will not be possible to travel between the municipalities of Catalonia for 10 days, starting from Thursday, January 7. Until now, with the arrival of Christmas, everything had relaxed, allowing people to move freely around the community to visit family, tourism, work or any other need. Only the Cerdanya and Ripollès regions were closed, but now it will become a total municipal confinement.

They won’t be able to open the shopping centers either during this period of time, while only those stores smaller than 400 square meters will be allowed to remain open. Non-essential trade is also closed during the weekend. It will no longer catch the Reyes purchases, but it will catch the subsequent sales. All this with the aim of preventing crowds.

Restaurants, culture and leisure

Regarding schools, they will open on Monday, January 11, as planned, but extracurricular activities are suspended and leisure, unless they are done in bubble groups. Further, sports activities are only allowed outdoors, thus closing the gyms.

Restoration and culture remain as before, without changes. Bars and restaurants will continue to open, at 30% capacity, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and cinemas, museums, theaters, auditoriums or exhibition halls, with a capacity of 50%.

The epidemiological situation demanded urgent changes

Although the Catalan authorities refused to toughen the measures, trusting that those already established and in force would be sufficient for Christmas, the coronavirus has been making its way during the holidays, taking advantage of the general relaxation.

In the last 24 hours, in Catalonia there have been 1,319 new infections and 32 deaths. It is true that they are lower figures than the previous day, but still the trend observed in recent days, and waiting for the effects of the virus to begin to be truly noticeable in family gatherings, is one of total advance.

For example, the percentage of positivity of the tests is 9.51%, up to four points above the figure on December 21, before the holidays. Likewise, in hospitals the situation is getting worse and worse, with 144 people admitted in the last 24 hours, and seven in critical condition since the last accounting day. Thus, all indicators point to a third wave in Catalonia, which with these restrictions will try to be as small as possible.