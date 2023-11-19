The criminalization of large-scale and long-term environmental pollution or destruction of nature has come one step closer. For the first time, the word ecocide has been included in European legislation. According to PvdD MP Lammert van Raan, it is a matter of time before offenders are also tried in the Netherlands.
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
11/19/23, 4:49 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#measure #nature #destruction #crime #Huge #step