After two years of waiting, payments to companies via WhatsApp were released by the Central Bank this Thursday, the 2nd, which could boost the Meta platform tool. Transfers between people through the application did not gain the scale initially expected, but the industry believes that with the release of payment for purchases, this can finally happen.

The old WhatsApp Pay, now called Payments on WhatsApp, was released by BC in March 2021, but did not reach the scale initially imagined. In transfers between people, Pix, captained by BC itself and launched in November 2020, was the tool that advanced the fastest. Meanwhile, in physical retail payments, Pix still has less participation.

The downside of the system is its complicated use, with a series of steps that card payments do without, such as authentication in the bank’s application. Paying with cards is even easier, and WhatsApp’s solution tends to repeat this facility. “There is room for everyone. Pix has grown a lot in some segments: remittances between people, replacement of bills”, he told the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) the president of Mastercard in Brazil, Marcelo Tangioni.

“We didn’t necessarily have the ubiquity that we wanted to have in the beginning, because we believe that this functionality of the payment for companies brings that point that everyone wanted”, he said about transfers between people through the application. Now, he added, one modality should encourage the use of the other.

WhatsApp payments are made by registering a card by the user. It is from it that money is sent, at least in the transfer scheme between people, operational since 2021. The modality for companies will accept credit, debit and prepaid.

In this sense, it can even help the debit card, seen by experts as the “next victim” of the Pix. Last year, debit transactions rose 7.4%, while the card sector rose 24.6%, driven by the other two modalities. The industry is preparing changes to make debit more attractive in online retailing, in an attempt to boost it.

“It’s debit without a password, thinking about short value transactions, and click to pay”, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs), Rogério Panca, at a press conference on the 16th of February.

accessions

The WhatsApp project involves industry heavyweights. The messaging application carried out tests with the three largest acquirers in the country, Cielo, Rede and Getnet, in addition to Mercado Pago and Fiserv, for the processing of transactions. In addition, the Visa and Mastercard brands will be responsible for the arrangements. As found out by Estadão/Broadcastbanks such as Itaú Unibanco, Santander, Inter, BTG and Sicredi are enabled, among others.

“We built an open platform with the participation of several Brazilian acquirers to ensure access to the service as many companies and people as possible,” said the head of WhatsApp in Latin America, Guilherme Horn, on a social network. According to him, the biggest impact should be for small and medium-sized companies, which already use the platform to sell products.

Visa said in a note that it had received approval for the system with enthusiasm. “Visa believes in the potential of the solution as a driver of inclusion, digitization and development of thousands of micro, small and medium-sized Brazilian companies and is working on launching the service together with Meta and participating acquirers.”

There is no date for the launch to happen. The BC informed that the flags have to communicate to the participants of their arrangements the start of the operation at least 30 days in advance, which allows estimating that the system will not start operating in March.