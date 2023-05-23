Mazda introduces new range of Mazda3. The 2024 model features numerous evolutions, including updates to safety and security systems infotainment. The engines offered are all mild hybrids with technology Mazda M Hybrid and cylinder deactivation system. In the dealership the Mazda3 2024 is available with bodywork Sedan 4 doors And 5-door sedan and in the special version Homura (only with 5-door saloon bodywork).

Mazda3 2024, what changes

The novelties of the new Mazda3 2024 mainly concern the interior, with the introduction of an improved infotainment screen and software, the replacement of the existing USB Type-A ports with USB Type-C Portsand the slight but impactful reorganization of the controls in the cockpit to optimize ease of use.

Mazda3 2024 on the road

The steering wheel controls also received a color changewith a darker tone that makes the buttons easier to read.

The new exterior color is available on the 2024 Mazda3 Metallic ceramic which has a silky and translucent appearance.

Mazda3 2024 new infotainment display

The central display on the Mazda 2024 has been enlarged, passing 8.8 to 10.25 inches for greater visibility, and it is thoroughly angled towards the driver.

Mazda3 2024 cockpit dashboard

Navigation instructions from Apple CarPlay And Android Auto can now be viewed onActive Driving Displayfurther improving safety and convenience for the driver. Versions are available wireless both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Now the updated Mazda3 is equipped with a housing of wireless charging.

The improved navigation system has a function of search online of points of interest, which makes search results more accurate, relevant and useful.

New 10.25-inch infotainment display

The updates also include improvements to the functionality of off-road mapping which works in conjunction with a 3D gyro sensorwhich accurately calculates the position of the car even in areas where GPS reception is poor.

Cybersecurity and ADAS on the 2024 Mazda3

The 2024 Mazda3 also includes major vehicle updates cyber security to protect against cyber threats.

Mazda3 cockpit head-up display

In particular, the 2024 Mazda3 includes four active safety features ADAS recently evolved technologies that work together to ensure maximum safety: the addition of the Distracted Driver Alert1, the improved autonomous emergency braking (AEB) at night, higher accuracy of theintelligent speed assistant (ISA – Intelligent Speed ​​Assist) and improvements in system speed CTS (Cruising & Traffic Support).

Mazda3 2024 engines

The 2024 Mazda3 is available with the engines e-Skyactiv G hybrids all equipped with technology Mazda M Hybridcylinder deactivation system with powers of 122hp and 150hp and manual or automatic transmission.

Mazda3 2024 Sedan, with Mazda M Hybrid engines

The Mazda3 is also offered the hybrid powertrain e-Skyactiv Xalways with technology Mazda M Hybrid And 186 HP associated with manual or automatic transmission e front or all-wheel drive.

Mazda3 2024 trim levels

The Mazda3 in the 2024 version is offered in two standard versions (Prime Line and Exclusive Line) available with bodywork Sedan 4 doors and 5-door sedan and one Homura special version only with 5-door sedan bodywork.

Mazda3 2024 Soul Red Crystal on the road Mazda3 2024 Soul Red Crystal side view Mazda3 2024 Soul Red Crystal rear Mazda3 2024 Soul Red Crystal front Mazda3 2024 18″ alloy wheels Mazda3 2024 rear light Mazda3 2024 Sedan front Mazda3 2024 Sedan Mazda3 2024 Sedan side view Mazda3 2024 Polymetal Gray on the road Mazda3 2024 Homura front 3/4 Mazda3 2024 front passenger seats Mazda3 2024 cockpit dashboard Mazda3 2024 passenger compartment seats Mazda3 2024 cockpit steering wheel Mazda3 2024 manual cockpit gear lever Mazda3 2024 cockpit infotainment display Mazda3 2024 cockpit head-up display New Mazda3 2024

Mazda3 2024 Prime Line

The setup Prime Lines it is characterized by the already rich standard equipment which includes i 16″ alloy wheelsthe main driver assistance systems including Head Up Display, LED headlights, rear camera, infotainment system with 6-speaker audio system, manual climate control.

Mazda3 2024

Mazda3 2024 Exclusive Line

The most complete version Exclusive Line adds a series of important features among which the 18″ rimsthe audio system Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8 loudspeakers, the Smart key, the wireless charging for smartphones, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Mazda3 2024 18″ alloy wheels

Furthermore, the Exclusive Line versions can be customized with three different optional packages: the Design Packs in which i stand out LED matrix headlights and the dark rear windows, the Drivers & Sound Packs which adds more safety systems, theBOSE sound system with 12 speakers and the Comfort Packs composed of leather upholstery with electric adjustment of the driver’s seat.

Mazda3 2024 Homura

Finally, the special version Homura which adds a series of finishes with character to the equipment of the Exclusive version sporty such as the external mirrors and the colored 18” alloy wheels glossy blackthe rear tinted windows and the interior trim with black fabric and red stitching.

Mazda3 2024 Homura special series

Mazda3 2024 price

The 2024 Mazda3 is available to order now Mazda dealerships with a price list between 27,250 euros of the Prime Line e-Skyactiv G version from 122 HP up to 33,750 euros planned for the 186 HP Homura e-Skyactiv X version. The first deliveries are scheduled to start in the month of July 2023.

