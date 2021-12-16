From the collaboration with Toyota arrives on the market there first Mazda full hybrid. There new Mazda2, on sale from spring 2022 across Europe, introduces propulsion technology to the Mazda range for the first time totally hybrid.

Mazda2 hybrid full hybrid, features

The Mazda2 Hybrid incorporates some features of the Yaris and features a full hybrid engine that combines a petrol engine three-cylinder 1,490 cc, 93 hp DIN / 68 kW with a 59 kW electric motor, for a total system power of 116 PS DIN / 85 kW.

The new Mazda2 hybrid is the first Mazda hybrid

The electric units are powered by a lithium battery from 0.76 kWh positioned under the rear seats, weighing 20.7 Kg. The Mazda2 Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 175 km / h.

When starting the Mazda2 hybrid full hybrid works automatically in EV mode characterized in urban areas by a smooth, progressive and silent operation with the thrust of the electric motor.

Rear view of the new Mazda2 full hybrid on the road

During normal running, the thrust comes divided between the petrol engine and the electric one in order to have optimal performance and the best possible fuel efficiency.

Mazda2 hybrid, consumption and emissions

As for fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, the new Mazda2 hybrid, in the combined cycle WLTP, is credited with a consumption equal to 4.0-3.8 l / 100 km and CO2 emissions of just 93-87 g / km (based on the adoption of 16 “or 15” wheels).

Info touchscreen hybrid system new Mazda2 full hybrid

Mazda2 hybrid battery charger

The full hybrid engine allows the Mazda2 driver not to be conditioned by charging battery. In fact, during deceleration and braking L’kinetic energy is retrieved as electric energy and stored in the battery.

Its charge level is constantly managed through a generator driven by the heat engine to eliminate any need to recharge the system from an external source.

Rear light and hybrid logo on the tailgate

Although it is a compact B-segment car, the new Mazda2 Hybrid with its long wheelbase 2,560 mm offers comfortable accommodation for up to four adults and a space of 286 liters in the trunk.

ADAS on the hybrid Mazda2

Rich the ADAS equipment aboard the Mazda2 Hybrid: Emergency braking in the city (also at night) with pedestrian and cycle detection; Emergency braking near intersections; Adaptive Cruise Control; lane maintenance; system of emergency steering and recognition of road signs and driver fatigue.

New Mazda2 full hybrid with full ADAS equipment

They are also available, depending on the set-up the rear monitoring system with emergency braking and the Head Up Display color that projects driving information onto the windshield.

Mazda2 Hybrid equipment and prices

Mazda2 Hybrid is available on the Italian market with three trim levels: Pure, Agile and Select. Prices start at € 20,300 (Pure) turnkey and has in addition to all the main safety systems also automatic climate control, light sensors, infotainment system with DAB digital radio with steering wheel controls, 7 ”touchscreen central display and interfaces Apple CarPlay / Android Auto.

It is possible to enrich the features of the Pure version by adding the Plus Pack optional which includes front fog lights and rain sensors, leather steering wheel upholstery, rear spoiler, Plus fabric interior and rear electric windows.

The interior of the new Mazda2 full hybrid

The next set-up Agile, sold at a list price of € 22,350 turnkey adds compared to the Mazda 2 Hybrid Pure with Plus Pack i 15 “alloy wheels, 6 speakers, the central 8 ”touchscreen display, the rear parking aid camera and the Smart Key to open / close the doors without using the remote control. The possibility of customization is rich with optional packs.

They are in fact available on Comfort Pack, which includes, for example, the dual zone automatic climate control system, i Full LED headlights and sports seats in fabric / synthetic leather, and the Safety Pack which, in addition to the Comfort Pack, completes the safety equipment thanks to parking sensors front and rear with emergency braking rear blind spot monitoring system (BSM).

The top version, on the other hand, is represented by the version Select which, at a price of € 25,900 adds i 16 “alloy wheels and dark rear windows. Inside, on the other hand, we also find the Head Up Display, the interior lighting of the passenger compartment with LED lights and the wireless charging for the smartphone: the only option is the panoramic glass roof.

Infotainment with Apple CarPlay

Until March 31, 2022, they order and purchase the Mazda2 Hybrid, in conjunction with the financing Mazda Advantage, the Japanese house gives away the maintenance package ServicePlus Essence which includes the first 2 scheduled maintenance coupons.

Mazda2 Hybrid Pure: 20,300 euros

Mazda2 Hybrid Agile: 22,350 euros

Mazda2 Select: 25,900 euros

New Mazda2 hybrid full hybrid photo

