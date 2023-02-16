Arrives in Mazda dealerships the 2023 update of the mazda2with an updated exterior and interior design, two new body colors, a new trim structure and two special editions, the sports Homura And Homura Ak.

New Mazda2 2023 what changes

The Kodo design on the new Mazda2 2023 it is evolved and even more sophisticated. The front features a matching front band with the bodywork which, alternatively, can also be Blackand a new bumper design, now sportier.

Mazda2 2023 Homura Aka

The aesthetics of the front end give the 2023 Mazda2 a greater presence on the road and, thanks to the different grille finishdistinguishes the various layouts: from the entrance one Center Line to the top one Exclusive Line.

Mazda2 Center Line

Both versions are equipped with extensive standard equipment including infotainment with 8″ color display, connection Apple CarPlay And Android Auto, the leather coverings for the steering wheel and LED headlights complete with washers. The setup Center Line it also features body-coloured details on the front grille, wheel rims and dashboard trim.

Mazda2 2023 Homura Aka on the road

Convenience, peace of mind and safety in owning the Mazda2 are greatly enhanced by being able to have the Convenience packs which includes parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and the Intelligent City Braking System (SCBS) – which constantly monitors your speed and other cars on the road to reduce or avoid any damage. These are joined by heated seats, light / rain sensors and automatic climate control.

Mazda2 ExclusiveLine

There Exclusive Line adds i dark glasses, the 16″ alloy wheels, the smart key, the heated steering wheel and the rear video camera. The Drive Assistance Pack refines it with numerous driver assistance systems, including the Adaptive Cruise Control hey LED matrix headlights.

Mazda2 2023 Homura Aka cockpit dashboard

On a stylistic level, there are two new colors in the range: Aero Grey And Air Stream Bluebringing the available body colors to eleven.

Mazda2 special series Homura and Homura AKA

There are also two special versions in the trim lineup of the 2023 Mazda2: Homura And Homura AKA. Both are characterized externally by the honeycomb grid black in color with red accentsthe color finishes glossy black for the exterior mirrors, theshark antenna and the front and rear lower wheel arches.

Mazda2 2023 Homura AKA Soul Red Crystal

The Homura Aka edition is inspired by the features of the set up Exclusive Line and is characterized by an even look sportier thanks to the combination of red and black colors, the external roof in black and the 16″ alloy wheels in the design and color Black with Machine inserts. The Homura, on the other hand, is characterized by the black finishes the 16″ alloy wheels, the front grille and the exterior mirrors.

The passenger compartment of the special versions is characterized by black leather and fabric upholstery matching the stitching on the seats red and the contours of the vents gunmetal And dark red.

Mazda2 2023 Homura Aka cockpit

For the Homura Aka, the upholstery is also available in leather/fabrico and the fascia of the central dashboard covered in suede fabric with visible red stitching.

Mazda2 engines, fuel consumption and emissions

The range of engines of the Mazda2, combined with the 6-speed manual gearboxdoes not change from the MY 2022. Technology Mazda Diagonal Vortex Combustion features the four-cylinder engine 1.5 liter Skyactiv G: during the injection process, the intake air is directed diagonally into the combustion chamber. The thus optimized air-fuel mixture, together with the very high compression ratio of 15.0:1allows for fast and efficient combustion.

Mazda2 2023 Homura Aka on the road

This has improved fuel economy by about 6.8%, and has reduced CO2 emissions across the entire thruster range by 9-12% in WLTC mode. This unit is available from 75hp for novice drivers and from 90hp with technology M Hybrid. Fuel consumption and declared CO2 emissions are respectively equal to 4.8 l/100 km and 109 g/km on the 75 HP e 4.7 l/100 km and 107 g/km of CO2 on the more powerful 90 HP.

Mazda2 price

The price of the 2023 Mazda2 starts from as low as 19,000 euros for the 75 HP Center Line up to 23,450 euros for the Homura Aka equipped with the 90hp engine.

👉 1.5 Skyactiv G 75 CV Center Line: 19,200 euros

👉 1.5 e-Skyactiv GM Hybrid 90 HP Center Line: 19,400 euros

👉 1.5 e-Skyactiv GM Hybrid 90 HP Exclusive Line: 22,500 euros

👉 1.5 Skyactiv G 75 HP Homura: 21,000 euros

👉 1.5 e-Skyactiv GM Hybrid 90 HP Homura: 21,400 euros

👉 1.5 e-Skyactiv GM Hybrid 90 HP Homura Aka: 23,450 euros

Photo Mazda2 2023 Homura Aka

Video test Mazda2 2022 Mild Hybrid and Full Hybrid

