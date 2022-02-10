It’s in the Mazda dealerships updating the Mazda2which is renewed with the 2022 version thanks to important technical updates. Indeed the engine 1.5 liter Skyactiv-G now it is equipped with the technology “Diagonal Vortex Combustion” combined with a higher compression ratio, increased 14: 1 to 15: 1and to a new exhaust system. The new technical updates have resulted in a reduction of consumption and CO2 emissions.

On a stylistic level, the new one enters the range of colors Platinum Quartz tint double layer. On the infotainment side, the Mazda2 2022 presents a more complete equipment thanks to the connection wireless Apple CarPlay. But the big news is the new version full hybrid born in collaboration with Toyota.

New Mazda2 2022, features

The advanced a 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G petrol declined on two power levels, 75 HP with 143 Nm of maximum torque and 90 HP with 151 Nm of maximum torque, it has undergone an important update: it is now equipped with the exclusive and unprecedented technology “Diagonal Vortex Combustion” combined with a higher compression ratio, increased from 14: 1 to 15: 1, and a new exhaust system, which have enabled a reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

New Mazda 2 2022

This technology works in conjunction with the fuel injection system to create a diagonal vortex of mixed fuel and airi evenly inside the combustion chamber, collecting the mixture around the spark plug to cause a efficient and rapid combustion.

This new technology improves the engine’s fuel consumption by approximately 6.8% and reduces by 9-11% CO emissions 2 on the 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine range in WLTC mode.

Technical updates have led to a reduction in consumption and emissions

From a technical point of view, the new Mazda2 2022 has also been revised suspensionsfor greater comfort and silence inside the passenger compartment.

New Mazda2 2022 fuel consumption and CO emissions 2

In particular, the version from 75 hpalbeit no longer supported by the system Mazda M Hybridsee the level of CO emissions 2 reduce by 10% reaching a 109 g / km (combined cycle WLTP) and consumption of 4.8 l / 100 km (combined cycle WLTP).

CO2 emissions are below the 110 g / km threshold

The same engine, which in the version from 90 hp is also equipped with Mazda M Hybrid hybrid technology, sees its own CO emissions 2 get off alone 107 g / km with a combined consumption in the WLTP cycle of 4.7 l / 100 km. For both units, the transmission includes the 6-speed manual gearbox.

New Mazda2 2022 Homura special version

The new Mazda2 2022 range is enriched by the Homura special version, which is characterized by a sportier style. Among the aesthetic characteristics, in fact, the 16 “Glossy Black alloy wheelsthe black details of the exterior mirrors and in the shark antenna.

The interiors feature a black fabric, red stitching and with the contours of the air vents in dark red.

New Mazda2 2022 in the Homura special version

The Homura is also equipped with the rear camera and the Lane Keeping System (LAS).

Mazda2 2022 prices, how much does it cost?

Available from December in all dealerships Italian, the Mazda2 2022 can be ordered with a price list from 18,300 euros for the version It evolves from 75 HP (18,700 euros for the 90 HP version), 20,800 euros for the Exceed 90 CV And 23,450 euros for the version Exclusive 90 HP.

Mazda2 2022 Soul Red Crystal

The special version Homura can be ordered at a list price of 19,200 euros for the 75 hp model e 19,600 euros turnkey for the Mazda2 2022 Homura with 90 HP engine. The prices of the full hybrid instead start from 20,300 euros.

Mazda2 Evolve with 75 HP: 18,300 euros

90 HP Mazda2 Evolve: 18,700 euros

Mazda2 Exceed 90 HP: 20,800 euros

Mazda2 Exclusives with 90 HP: 23,450 euros

75 HP Mazda2 Homura: 19,200 euros

90 HP Mazda2 Homura: 19,600 euros

Mazda2 Hybrid Pure: 20,300 euros

Mazda2 Hybrid Agile: 22,350 euros

Mazda2 Select: 25,900 euros

New Mazda2 2022 photo

