Arrives in the Mazda dealerships updating the MX-30 electric, which is renewed with the 2022 version thanks to new color options for both the exterior and the interior finishes. Technically, the On Board Charger (OBC) type is now available three-phase from 11 kWwhich allows you to quickly recharge up to 50 kW.

New Mazda MX-30 2022 three-phase charger

The updated version of the Mazda MX-30 electric car is equipped with the new internal On Board Charger (OBC), now of type 11 kW three-phase. The MX-30 now supports fast charging with maximum power draw up to 50 kW.

Thanks to these changes, the charging time at the public columns with AC current in three-phase mode. In fact the 35.5 kWh battery the electric car is recharged from 20% to 80% in 1 hour and 50 minuteswhile at the fast charging stations in direct current (DC) are needed 26 minutes.

The new Mazda MX-30 is equipped with the 11 kW three-phase charger

On the new electric MX-30 also the electric sonority it is transmitted inside the passenger compartment by the speakers of the audio system: the sound frequency has been further optimized to be even more natural.

Mazda MX-30, engine and range

The maximum power of the electric motor is 107 kW / 145 hp while the pair is of 270.9 Nm. The front-wheel drive MX-30 accelerates from 0-100 km / h in 9.7 seconds. The declared power consumption of the MX-30 is 17.9 kWh / 100 km.

New electric Mazda MX-30

The 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery of the e-Skyactiv system guarantees autonomy, according to the WLTPfrom 200 km in the combined cycle (265 km in the urban cycle).

Mazda MX-30 Prime Line and Exclusive Line

There are now two new versions in the Mazda MX-30 range Prime Line and Exclusive Lineboth equipped with the main driver assistance systems including emergency braking near intersections andHead Up Display for projection of driving information on the windshield.

Prime Line it offers standard 18 ”alloy wheels, LED headlights, infotainment system complete with 8 speakers and CarPlay/Android Autosatellite navigator, rear video camera, automatic climate control and light / rain sensors.

Mazda MX-30 alloy wheels

The intermediate version Exclusive Line adds electric heating for front seats, steering wheel and windshield, electrically foldable mirrors, 150 W socket and rear central armrest.

Mazda MX-30 Makoto

At the top of the range of the new Mazda MX-30 is the set-up Makotowhich is characterized by the presence of Led matrix headlights and the external uprights in satin gray or glossy black.

Inside the seat upholstery is offered in 3 different shades: Modern Confidence (white) with Denim inserts, Industrial Vintage (brown) with black leatherette inserts and the new Urban Expression with totally black upholstery.

The interior of the Mazda MX-30

Also, inside there are still details in corkwhile the door trims are made of material PET coming from recycled plastic.

Mazda MX-30 Advantage special series

The special version makes its debut among the Exclusive Line and Makoto versions Advantage. He is appreciated for the important relationship equipment / price.

Mazda MX-30 is now also available in the Advantage version

It is no coincidence that the series offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range version Makoto but at a list price less than 1,850 euros.

Mazda MX-30 prices, how much does the electric car cost?

Available from December in all dealerships Italians, the new electric Mazda MX-30 can be ordered at a list price starting from 36,550 eurosrelating to the Prime Line version, and get to the 39,400 euros of Makoto. The special Advantage version costs 37,650 euros.

The Mazda MX-30 benefits from the incentives

Thanks to a price list below the threshold of 35,000 euros + VAT during the purchase phase the MX-30 takes advantage of the new ones government incentiveswhich amount to 5,000 euros in case of scrapping o 2,000 euros without a vehicle to be scrapped.

MX-30 e-Skyactiv Prime Line: 36,650 euros

MX-30 e-Skyactiv: Exclusive Line: € 37,600

MX-30 e-Skyactiv Advantage: € 37,650

MX-30 e-Skyactiv Makoto: 39,400 euros

All photos of the electric Mazda MX-30

Video test Mazda MX-30 electric, seen and tested

Mazda MX-30 seen and tested VIDEO

