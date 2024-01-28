The range Mazda SUV in Europe during 2024 it will be expanded with the arrival of the CX-80one stretched version of the CX-60 currently on sale. It is expected that the new CX-80 it will be longer than the CX-60, with an estimated increase of about fifteen centimeters, reaching a length of almost 4.9 meters. Inside it will have enough space for seven seatsmaintaining the interior and dashboard very similar to those of the CX-60.

Mazda CX-80 preview, what it will look like

The Mazda CX-80 is a large SUV with 7 seats, very similar to the CX-60. The design therefore will not differ much from that of the first model plugins of Mazda history, taking up the stylistic features of CX-90 on sale in North America from 2023.

Mazda CX-80 spy photo, front 3/4

The interiors will also be very elegant, similar to those already admired on the CX-60, with a fully digital instrument panel 12.3 inches and the infotainment system Mazda Connect.

Mazda CX-80 engines

The new Mazda CX-80 with its “sister” CX-60 should also share the same engines, including a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine 3 liters with 200 HP and a six-cylinder 3.3 liter diesel with 254 hp. Also, a release is planned plug-in hybridwhich combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery.

Mazda CX-80 spy photo, rear 3/4

In the case of the CX-60 plug-in hybrid, this configuration offers a maximum power of 327 HP and a range in EV mode of 68km in the city cycle with a single charge.

CX-80 price, when it arrives

The price of the CX-80 could be around 55,000 euros. The arrival is expected during 2024, with the debut in dealerships in the final months of the year.

Mazda CX-60 PHEV how it goes on the road video

