The range Mazda SUV introduces the new one in North America CX-70positioned between the CX-60 and the CX-90with engine options, including an inline 6-cylinder e-SkyActiv G 3.3 Turbo with system M-Hybrid Boost it's a e-SkyActiv G plug-in hybrid. This model could anticipate the design of the future CX-80 expected in Europe.

The Mazda CX-70 maintains the dimensions of the three-row seat version, with a length of 5,121 mm, width of 1,994 mm, height of 1,745 mm and wheelbase of 2,999 mm. Compared to CX-90features changes to the design of the bumpers, 21″ alloy wheels and contrasting black details on the bodywork.

New Mazda CX-70

The CX-70's aggressive appearance is evident from the wide, low front end and sculpted front end. Contrasting black accents underline the dynamic appearance, while the 21″ wheels form a imposing presence.

The interior of the new Mazda CX-70 is the same as the CX-90. The contrasting gray metal inserts add a refined touch, while the Red Nappa leatheravailable as an option, increases the feeling of sportiness.

The interior of the CX-70

Attention to detail extends to the implementation of new features, such as folding rear seats remote for easy loading and an optimized cargo compartment with additional compartments and bag hooks. A separate cargo area design allows you to hide valuables discreetly.

Mazda CX-70 CX-70 front 3/4 CX-70 rear 3/4 Mazda CX-70 front CX-70 on the road CX-70 on the road towing an appendix CX-70 on the road CX-70 cockpit dashboard Mazda infotainment with Alexa New Mazda CX-70

Mazda CX-70 engines

The Mazda CX-70, based on Mazda's large platform, features the same electrified engines as the eight-seater version CX-90.

The main engine of the CX-70 is the e-SkyActiv G plug-in hybrid

Among these, the six-cylinder in-line from 3.3 liter e-SkyActiv G M-Hybrid Boost in the variants from 280 and 340 HPwhile the version e-SkyActiv G plug-in delivers 323 HP and 500 Nm of couple. The battery gives 17.8 kWh it should guarantee an autonomy of around 45 km.

Mazda infotainment with Alexa

The Mazda CX-70 is also the automaker's first production car to integrate Alexa in your infotainment system. This voice assistant from Amazon allows you to control various aspects of the car, such as temperature regulation, and manage connected home devices.

Infotainment with Alexa

Furthermore, the CX-70 introduces a new system called Unresponsive Driver Support, which, in situations in which the driver does not respond to the vehicle alarmsactivates a procedure for pulling over and stopping the vehicle, simultaneously sending a call to emergency services.

Price, how much does the CX-70 cost

The starting price of the Mazda CX-70 will be approx 60,000 euroswith an increase expected for versions equipped with plug-in hybrid engines.

Photo Mazda CX-70

Read also:

→ The 2024 Mazda SUV lineup

→ All the news on Mazda

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!