Arrives in the Mazda dealerships the update of CX-5 SUV. Model Year 2022 introduces driving mode selection Mi-Drivenew trim techniques, a new style exterior and other small but decisive improvements in the passenger compartment. We also have a wider range of safety features.

New Mazda CX-5 2022, Mi-Drive features

The CX-5 2022 introduces the drive selector Mi-Drive (Mazda intelligent Drive), which allows the driver to choose the driving mode more appropriate at the touch of a command. Some set-ups equipped with i-Activ AWD they have the added benefit of modality Off-Road.

New Mi-Drive Drive Selector for the CX-5 2022

With the adoption on the CX-5 2022 of the new generation of the Mazda Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecturethe body, suspension and seats have been further evolved to improve ride comfort and reduce fatigue.

The new Mazda CX-5 2022 features a revised and improved suspension

Also there noise induced by the road surface has been reduced considerably, especially when traveling on uneven surfaces like the dirt road.

New Mazda CX-5 2022, exterior features

The new front of the CX-5 2022 it is more powerfulwith grille and design of the most typical wings three-dimensional. The front and rear light clusters have also been redesigned and the body has been added new shade Zircon Sand.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Newground headlight

New Mazda CX-5 2022 cockpit, how is it inside?

The cockpit of the CX-5 2022 now features a housing in the center console for the Qi refill wireless inductive of the telephone. To facilitate the loadthe reversible two-piece load compartment shelf and the tailgate sill are at the same level.

Even wet objects can be transported on the Newground set-up

The preparations of the Newground they are also equipped with a platform with a waterproof side for wet or dirty items.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Business, Exceed, Newground, Homura and Signature versions

The range of the new Mazda CX-5 2022 is made up of traditional fittings, Business and Exceedwhich are joined by three new special versions: Newground, Homura and Signature.

The Business version has an already complete standard equipment: we find for example i Full LED headlightsthe infotainment with 10.25 ”display and the integrated navigatorthe dual-zone climate, the dark windows, the newly designed 19 “alloy wheels with Black inserts, the rear camera and a new lower floor covering the luggage compartment and allowing better use of the interior spaces.

The range of the new CX-5 includes the Business and Exceed versions, plus the special versions Newground, Homura and Signature

Optional the Business Pack which adds theHead-up Displaythe 360 ° monitorthe electric tailgate and the Qi wireless charging for the smartphone.

The version Exceedinstead, it adds i LED matrix headlights and front and rear luminous signature, theBose implantthe electrically heated front seats, the Adaptive Cruise Control and the Cruise & Traffic System. There is also the Off-Road mode on AWD petrol versions with automatic transmission.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Soul Red Crystal

A package of options is also available for the Exceed version, theExceed Plus Packwhich includes the interior upholstery of the leather seats, the front seats with electric adjustment and ventilation, the memories for the driver’s seat, the electrically heated rear seats and, for the AWD versions, also the electrically sunroof.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Newground

For greater aesthetic characterization, the three new trim levels of the Mazda CX-5 2022 have different characteristics. The Newground provides the lower part of the front and rear bumpers and door trims in silver colourblack rearview mirrors, lime green accents on the grille and 19 ”alloy wheels with black cutouts.

Lime green accents also in the Newground cabin

The interior matches suede linings with stitching and air conditioning vents in lime green.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Homura

L’Homura is the preparation of the Mazda CX-5 2022 more sporty with a finish in glossy black for the grille, the wings, the lower sections of the bumpers, the wheel arches, the moldings doors and exterior mirrors.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Homora

THE 19 ″ alloy wheels are finished in metallic black while the grille accents are reds. Red are also the stitching on the black leather of the seats, steering wheel, gear lever and door panels.

Mazda CX-5 2022 Signature

The set-up Signature on the Mazda CX-5 2022 is characterized by a homogeneous exterior design and monochrome which highlights the beauty of the dynamic forms of the Kodo design.

Elegant dashboard in the cockpit of the Mazda CX-5 2022 Signature

The brilliant glossy finish silver-colored 19 “alloy wheels enhance the solid metallic appearance of the vehicle, while the interior offers the tactile softness of Nappa leather and the luxurious texture of the grain of the real wood.

Mazda CX-5 engines

The Mazda CX-5 SUV is technically available with four engines: two 2.0L 165hp Skyactiv-G petrol And 2.5L with 194 HP (both equipped with technology for the cylinder deactivation) and two units 150hp Skyactiv-D diesel And 184 PS.

New Mazda CX5 with Skyactiv-G petrol and Skyactiv-D diesel engines

The diesel units are equipped with a double turbine with variable geometry which guarantees a high driving torque respectively of 380 Nm for the first, they become ben 445 Nm in the variant from 184 PS. There automatic transmission is available on all engines, while the manual transmission it is only so on the 150 HP diesel and 165 HP petrol.

ADAS updated on the Mazda CX-5 2022

The updated range of ADAS systems safety i-Activsense of the CX-5 now includes the Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS). The CTS (Traffic Jam Support) system helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting the driver with accelerator, brake and steering when involved in traffic jams.

New advanced adaptive LED (ALH) front fates

Finally, also i Adaptive LED headlights (ALH) they have been evolved to offer more precise management in the distribution of the light beam.

When it arrives, prices Mazda CX-5 2022

The 2022 CX-5 arrives in Mazda showrooms starting in January 2022 but it can be ordered immediately at dealerships of the Japanese brand. The prices of the CX-5 2022, in the two versions Business and Exceed, start from 33,800 euros for the 2.0L Business 165 HP 2WD up to 44,750 euros for the Exceed 2.2L 184 CV 4WD AT.

As for the special versions, the Newground it costs 36,100 euros for version 2.0L 165 CV 2WD e 38,600 euros for the 2.2L 150 CV 2WD. L’Homura is available starting from 38,700 euros for the 2.0L 165 HP 2WD version up to the 46,500 euros for the 2.2L 184 HP 4WD version with automatic transmission. Finally, the price of the CX-5 Signature starts from 39,850 euros for the 2.0L 165 HP 2WD version, up to 48,300 euros version 2.2L 184 HP 4WD with automatic transmission.

Prices for the CX-5 2022 start at € 33,800

Until December 31st, the purchase price of the Mazda SUV includes Tailor Pack which includes the maintenance program ServicePlus Essence from 5 coupons and the ability to further customize your car by choosing any accessory and / or program Best5 warranty extension present in the official Mazda catalogs, taking advantage of a 50% discount in case of simultaneous purchase with the car.

New Mazda CX-5 2022 photo

👉 Price list CX-5 👉 Ads used CX-5

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK