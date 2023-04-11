New materials | The world’s lightest paint is amazingly versatile – you could theoretically paint a jumbo jet with a can

World lightest paint. With one big can, you could once paint a big airliner, a jumbo jet. It could last on surfaces for a long time, from father to son.

In addition, the paint repels heat. It can already be made in the laboratory in any color.

The colors in this paint are created when nano-sized particles are rearranged on top of an oxide-coated aluminum mirror.

One nanometer is one billionth of a meter. An oxide is a compound of oxygen and another element.

Paint produced by researchers at the University of Central Florida. They call their paint “plasmonic paint.”

The word roughly means that the tiny particles used in the paint are excited by light. After that, they affect the resulting chemical reaction.

The resulting color is influenced by how these substances are arranged geometrically.

The manufacturers of the paint have calculated that it would take a can, or about 1.4 kilos, of this paint to cover the large airliner Boeing 747, the so-called jumbo jet.

More than 450 kilos of traditional paint would be used on Jumbo’s surface, he says website Science Alert.

However, the paint has only been made in the laboratory. Its everyday use is still years away, says researcher Debashis Chanda of the University of Central Florida. He led the group that developed new goals.

The usual ones goals are based to pigments. They always contain solid, finely ground dyes that color the paint. Today, paint powder is almost always artificially produced.

Plasmonic paint is different. It has nanoparticles of two colorless materials, i.e. aluminum and aluminum oxide.

When you arrange them in different ways on top of an oxide-coated aluminum mirror, you can control how the light scatters on the surface, is reflected from it, or how the light is absorbed by the surface.

Seeing different colors is largely about which wavelengths the retina of our eyes sees in surfaces and structures. Color is created in structures.

Many have heard from Vantablack. It is one of the blackest goals in the world. The surface can absorb 99.96 percent of light.

The blackness of Vantablack is the result of small carbon nanotubes, which absorb almost all the light that hits them. You only get it in one color, black as well.

Plasmonic paint could help keep buildings cooler. After all, it can also reflect the spectrum of the infrared range of radiation.

Infrared radiation is largely thermal radiation. When heat is reflected, less of it is absorbed by the surface than usual.

Researchers say that with this new paint, surfaces can stay up to 13-16 degrees Celsius cooler compared to having printed paint on the surface.

In the wild structural color is created, for example, on the surfaces of a butterfly’s wings and it produces a spectrum of rich colors.

The geometric arrangement of two colorless materials can produce all colors in the wings.

Structural the color also makes the paint light. A layer with a thickness of only 150 nanometers was produced in the experiments using a vaporizing electron beam.

Before long, such surfaces can be realized on a large scale, claim the creators.

Still, there’s still a long way to go before we use just one small can to paint the whole house.

The study was published by science journal Science Advances.