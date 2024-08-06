New polymer for electronics will simplify manufacturing process

MIT scientists have created a new material for electronics. The study was published in the journal RSC: Applied Polymers.

Scientists noted that polyimides-based Kapton film is used in the production of small electronics in medicine, robotics and other industries. However, Kapton is relatively difficult to use in production and to dispose of. Engineers have come up with a new material that can be processed at low temperatures and easily removed from a specific part.

To produce a specific device, Kapton has to be heated to 200-300 degrees. According to the author of the study, Chen Wang, the production process takes hours and requires special equipment. As an alternative to Kapton, the scientists proposed a light-curing polymer, which is essentially a new form of polyimide.

The new material is similar to a polymer used in dentistry to create strong and durable fillings. To attach it to the workpiece, the polymer does not need to be heated to high temperatures – exposure to ultraviolet radiation is enough.

According to Wang, the scientists also invented a “soft” solution that can easily dissolve the polymer while leaving the rest of the structure intact. This will allow various devices to be disassembled into parts and reused.

