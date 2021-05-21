After several days where it seemed that tranquility had returned to the streets of Jumilla, on Thursday night the city was once again the scene of a massive fight in which more than twenty young people were involved. It all started around midnight on Antonio Machado Street, where several coffee shops are located, and when they were announced the closure, when they went out, the altercation began, without having transcended the reasons that originated the incident.

Among those who participated in the fight and who were identified by the Local Police, were Marta Martínez, who was the girlfriend of the recently deceased Kevin Morales, along with her brother, other relatives and friends. In fact, they had to receive medical attention, as did a dozen people who participated in the events.

Local Police, Civil Guard and medical personnel from 061 traveled to the place, who had to attend to the dozen wounded in the same place. The most serious were transferred to the emergency service of the Jumilla Health Center.

On the other hand, the security forces are investigating whether this event has any relation to the murder that occurred in Jumilla in the early morning of May 1 and the subsequent altercations where the premises of the Civil Guard Barracks and the Local Police Headquarters were attacked.