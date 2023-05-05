At least eight people have been killed and 13 injured in Serbia in a shooting south of Belgrade. State media reported it the day after the shooting at a school in the capital that caused nine deaths. The latest attack occurred late yesterday evening near the town of Mladenovac when a man opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and then fled, state broadcaster RTS reported. Seven of the injured are in serious condition.

Police are searching for the suspect, believed to be a 21-year-old man, and have surrounded an area where they are believed to be hiding, RTS reported. A strong presence of agents surrounded the area, including with helicopters and drones.

Bratislav Gašić, interior minister, called the attack “an act of terrorism”. The director of the BIA intelligence agency, Aleksandar Vulin, and the minister of health Danica Grujičić visited the wounded in the hospital.