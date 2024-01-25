New massacre in Guanajuato: organized crime murders four police officers

Four municipal police officers have been murdered while patrolling the highway that connects the municipalities of Celaya and Salvatierra, in Guanajuato, as confirmed by the local Secretariat of Citizen Security. The agents were attacked with bullets by an armed commando around eight o'clock on Wednesday night near the community of Santa María del Refugio. “Place where they were attacked with gunshots, and despite repelling the attack, they died on the spot,” indicates the statement from the Celaya agency, which assures that “it will not back down in the fight against crime.”

The massacres happen in Guanajuato. The State governed by the PAN member Diego Sinhue Rodríguez is sinking into a spiral of violence. Multiple murders happen one after another without the Government or the Prosecutor's Office seem to be able to put an end to them. The murder of the four Celaya police officers occurred while they were trying to guard the highway that connects the two municipalities hit by the massacres of young people.

On December 4, the bodies of the brothers Fabián and Jesús Orozco Mateos, their cousin Pedro Mateos Puente, and their friends Bryan Jesús Amoles, José Eduardo Freire Ortega and Luis Giovanni Juárez. They were medical students from the Universidad Latina, on the Celaya campus. They had various signs of violence, also by firearm. The oldest was 23 years old, the youngest was 18. The prosecutor's office has arrested an alleged perpetrator of the crime, whose name and connection with any organized group are unknown. Nor has anything been revealed about the line of investigation and motive for killing six students.

A few days later, horror struck Guanajuato again. 11 young people were murdered while celebrating a Christmas party on a farm in Salvatierra. The attack shocked the country, accustomed to this type of celebrations in the month of December. So far, the hypothesis is that several members of organized crime arrived at the place where the young people were having their event, wanted to enter, and when they were not allowed, they returned with more hitmen and shot the boys. “They just arrived, entered and shot non-stop,” Angie Almanza, a relative of two of the victims, told EL PAÍS, “the only objective was to kill.” 195 bullet casings were found at the scene.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who at the beginning of both cases tried to blame the young people by pointing out “drug abuse”, has also put pressure on the Guanajuato prosecutor, Carlos Zamarripa and has pointed him out as one of the main people responsible for the wave. of violence that plagues the entity. “More research is needed,” the president said in December. Since then, nothing has improved. This year began in the State with an afternoon of terror due to drug blockades and burning of vehicles by organized crime.

Guanajuato is mostly controlled by the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, led by José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias 'El Marro', who is currently in prison. The area is now trying to be contested by one of the strongest criminal organizations in Mexico, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The murder of the police officers is the latest example of a country in which violence does not stop. According to the civil organization Causa en Común, Guanajuato was the State where the most public security agents were murdered during 2023, with 60 cases.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country