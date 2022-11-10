Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato.- This Wednesday night there was a new massacre in the state of Guanajuato, this time in the municipality of I walk the Alto inside a bar called Lexuzlocated at the foot of the Querétaro – Celaya highway, as far as the armed men who murdered 9 people and wounded two others.

Authorities confirmed the multiple homicide, which was attributed to Santa Rosa Poster from Limaby means of cardboard left in the place, after shooting to death Five men Y four mwomen and leaving two more women injured, people who were inside the bar in question.

The incident report reached the cabin of the system of emergencies 911 At around 9:00 at night, local authorities reported, so emergency elements were dispatched to provide first aid to the injured.

According to a statement issued by the municipal government It is known that the hired killers arrived aboard several vehicles and entered the establishment where they fired indiscriminately at those present. Then they left the cardboard with the criminal message and fled.

“The first information collected warned of the presence of armed subjects aboard a truck, who upon arriving at the establishment, fired their weapons at the people gathered there, which caused the death of 5 men and 4 women, as well as injuries to two women. more, who are reported as stable,” the statement said.

Statement from the Municipal Government of Apaseo el Alto on the massacre at the Lexuz bar

The site was heavily guarded by municipal, state and federal security elements, who guarded the place until the arrival of security personnel. the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG) so that the collection of evidence begins to open the investigation folder corresponding to this bloody event that once again shakes Guanajuato.

