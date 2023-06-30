There maserati returns to covered wheel racing with the new GT2a new super sports car developed 100% by Maserati, inspired by the Maserati MC12 and powered by a powerful 630 HP twin-turbo V6 engine based on the Neptune engine of MC20. The GT2 was developed with the help of the Maserati Innovation Lab and in partnership with YCOM, a leader in advanced technologies in the motor racing industry. The car was designed to take part in championships or individual events reserved for GT2 class and debuted on the track in the final stages of the Fanatec GT European Series 2023to therefore participate in the entire 2024 season.

Maserati GT2 racing car

The Maserati GT2 was designed at the Centro Stile Maserati. The front has been redesigned to ensure adequate cooling and a better aerodynamicsmaintaining the characteristic elements of Maserati.

Maserati GT2

There are several recurring features in the design of the GT2, such as the three air outlets on the bonnet, the three in the rear window area and the nine-spoke wheels forming the Trident. The wider track required the redesign of the front fenders with the introduction of louvers in the upper part, while a new air intake was added in the ACAC area to improve airflow to the radiators.

The top and rear window have been revised to incorporate a specific air scoop which facilitates the entry of air and the exit of heat from the engine. The spoilers it is connected to the car via structural pylons in the form of a trellis.

At the rear, the upper area comes directly from the Maserati MC20while the lower part has an exclusive design optimized for aerodynamic performance.

Maserati GT2 racing cockpit

The approved seat offers optimal protection and good lateral and longitudinal stability, complemented by a 6-point seat belt FIA homologated. The “butterfly” doors they facilitate access to the seat and take into account the addition of the FIA ​​homologated roll-cage. The arrangement of the pedals, steering column and controls is designed to allow the rider to find the optimal driving position.

Maserati GT2 gullwing doors

The steering wheel offers multiple functions, while a 6.5″ display shows essential data about the car, engine, gearbox, tire parameters and selected calibration maps. The redesigned console offers buttons to adjust brake balance and steering feel, among other functions.

The racing steering wheel of the Maserati GT2

The climate control system has been redesigned to focus on cooling/heatingwith vents directed towards the driver, and the optional rear view camera is efficiently positioned for easy rear view of the car.

Maserati GT2 modifications for the track

The Maserati GT2 was developed from the Maserati MC20, focusing on the aerodynamic design for track use. The changes made include lowering the ride height, extending the front splitter, installing a permanent rear wing and a flat underbody.

Maserati GT2 seen from above on the pit lane

The cooling system has been optimized with dedicated channels for the brakes, radiators for the engine and gearbox, and a specific air intake for the cabin. The car offers optimal aerodynamic characteristics and high performance on various tracks.

Maserati GT2 chassis characteristics

The Maserati GT2 also uses the same lightweight carbon fiber frame of the road versions of the Maserati MC20 and MC20 Cielo. The aluminum front and rear subframes are optimized for track use and support component evolution. The car features a new suspension geometry which improves handling and performance in extreme racing conditions.

Maserati GT2 on the track

The steering system and the braking system are adapted to theintensive use on the track, with specific components and an optimized cooling system. The ABS system offers several settings to allow the rider to customize the ride. Tire pressure monitoring is also available for better control on the track.

Maserati GT2 V6 Neptune engine

The engine of the Maserati GT2 derives directly from V6 Neptune of the MC20, with a few upgrades to adapt it to competition performance. The engine from 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder V engine delivers 630 bhp and a pair of 730Nm. Introduce the system Maserati Twin Combustion, with a double spark pre-chamber for stable and efficient combustion. The turbochargers, exhaust manifolds and exhaust line have been optimized for high performance on all circuits.

Maserati Nettuno V6 engine

Engine calibration offers several performance maps selectable via a selector on the steering wheel. The transmission is a 6-speed racing sequential gearboxwith racing clutch, limited slip differential and rear wheel drive.

Maserati GT2 TECHNICAL SHEET

Vehicle

Single-seater not approved for road use

Approved for the GT2 class

Approval base model: MC20

Dimensions

Length: 4,838mm

Width: 2,029mm (without door mirrors)

Wheelbase: 2,700mm

Dry weight: depending on BoP*

Chassis

Ultralight central monocoque in carbon fiber

FIA approved safety roll-cage (FIA Art. 277)

FIA approved 120 liter FT3 fuel tank

Air Lift System (4)

Brakes

Six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) aluminum monobloc racing brake calipers

Vented steel racing brake discs: 390 mm (front) and 355 mm (rear)

Remote brake adjuster

Optimized brake cooling

Latest generation adjustable racing ABS

Motor

Water-cooled twin-turbo 90° V6 engine (rear-mounted) based on the MC20’s Nettuno engine

Displacement: 2,992 cm³

Bore/Stroke: 88mm x 82mm

Power: depending on BoP (463 kW/630 HP Nettuno base engine)

MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion)

Dry sump lubrication with oil/water heat exchanger

Engine Control Unit (ECU): BOSCH MS 6.4 EVO

Maserati Corse traction control

Racing exhaust system with centrally mounted twin tailpipes and catalytic converter

Transmission/traction

6-speed racing sequential gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel

Internal forced oil lubrication with oil/air heat exchanger

Racing clutch and limited slip mechanical self-locking differential

Suspensions

Double wishbone front and rear axle

Adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars (right and left)

Electric power steering

Wheel hubs with central locking nuts

2-way adjustable motorsport shock absorbers front and rear

Wheels and tyres

Maserati Corse custom forged alloy wheels with central locking system

Front axle:

Rims: 12.0J x 18”

Tyres: 325/660-18

Rear axle:

Rims: 13.0J x 18”

Tyres: 325/705-18

Car body

Maserati Style Center Design

Lightweight full-composite body with improved aerodynamic performance

Adjustable rear wing

Fully enclosed carbon fiber bottom

Integrated safety hatch on the roof (FIA Art. 277)

Detachable quick release body design to optimize component replacement

Windshield and side windows in polycarbonate

LED headlights with mounting prepared for additional lights for night racing

FIA approved rain lights

Body finish as built (unpainted)

Cockpit

Maserati Style Center Design

Fixed racing seat with 4 anchor points

Adjustable racing pedal set

Adjustable steering column

6-point racing seat belt

Safety nets (central and driver’s side)

Air conditioning system

Carbon fiber center console switch panel with UV reactive labels for night lighting

Carbon fiber multifunction steering wheel with UV reactive labels for night lighting

6.5″ color dashboard display with integrated data acquisition system

FIA specific fire extinguishing system

Options

Maserati Corse-specific “Blu Infinito” paintwork and livery

Passenger seat kit

Rear view camera system

Tire pressure monitoring system

Exhaust silencer kit

Ballast system

Sensor kit (custom installation)

Maserati GT2

