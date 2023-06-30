There maserati returns to covered wheel racing with the new GT2a new super sports car developed 100% by Maserati, inspired by the Maserati MC12 and powered by a powerful 630 HP twin-turbo V6 engine based on the Neptune engine of MC20. The GT2 was developed with the help of the Maserati Innovation Lab and in partnership with YCOM, a leader in advanced technologies in the motor racing industry. The car was designed to take part in championships or individual events reserved for GT2 class and debuted on the track in the final stages of the Fanatec GT European Series 2023to therefore participate in the entire 2024 season.
Maserati GT2 racing car
The Maserati GT2 was designed at the Centro Stile Maserati. The front has been redesigned to ensure adequate cooling and a better aerodynamicsmaintaining the characteristic elements of Maserati.
There are several recurring features in the design of the GT2, such as the three air outlets on the bonnet, the three in the rear window area and the nine-spoke wheels forming the Trident. The wider track required the redesign of the front fenders with the introduction of louvers in the upper part, while a new air intake was added in the ACAC area to improve airflow to the radiators.
The top and rear window have been revised to incorporate a specific air scoop which facilitates the entry of air and the exit of heat from the engine. The spoilers it is connected to the car via structural pylons in the form of a trellis.
At the rear, the upper area comes directly from the Maserati MC20while the lower part has an exclusive design optimized for aerodynamic performance.
Maserati GT2 racing cockpit
The approved seat offers optimal protection and good lateral and longitudinal stability, complemented by a 6-point seat belt FIA homologated. The “butterfly” doors they facilitate access to the seat and take into account the addition of the FIA homologated roll-cage. The arrangement of the pedals, steering column and controls is designed to allow the rider to find the optimal driving position.
The steering wheel offers multiple functions, while a 6.5″ display shows essential data about the car, engine, gearbox, tire parameters and selected calibration maps. The redesigned console offers buttons to adjust brake balance and steering feel, among other functions.
The climate control system has been redesigned to focus on cooling/heatingwith vents directed towards the driver, and the optional rear view camera is efficiently positioned for easy rear view of the car.
Maserati GT2 modifications for the track
The Maserati GT2 was developed from the Maserati MC20, focusing on the aerodynamic design for track use. The changes made include lowering the ride height, extending the front splitter, installing a permanent rear wing and a flat underbody.
The cooling system has been optimized with dedicated channels for the brakes, radiators for the engine and gearbox, and a specific air intake for the cabin. The car offers optimal aerodynamic characteristics and high performance on various tracks.
Maserati GT2 chassis characteristics
The Maserati GT2 also uses the same lightweight carbon fiber frame of the road versions of the Maserati MC20 and MC20 Cielo. The aluminum front and rear subframes are optimized for track use and support component evolution. The car features a new suspension geometry which improves handling and performance in extreme racing conditions.
The steering system and the braking system are adapted to theintensive use on the track, with specific components and an optimized cooling system. The ABS system offers several settings to allow the rider to customize the ride. Tire pressure monitoring is also available for better control on the track.
Maserati GT2 V6 Neptune engine
The engine of the Maserati GT2 derives directly from V6 Neptune of the MC20, with a few upgrades to adapt it to competition performance. The engine from 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder V engine delivers 630 bhp and a pair of 730Nm. Introduce the system Maserati Twin Combustion, with a double spark pre-chamber for stable and efficient combustion. The turbochargers, exhaust manifolds and exhaust line have been optimized for high performance on all circuits.
Engine calibration offers several performance maps selectable via a selector on the steering wheel. The transmission is a 6-speed racing sequential gearboxwith racing clutch, limited slip differential and rear wheel drive.
Maserati GT2 TECHNICAL SHEET
Vehicle
- Single-seater not approved for road use
- Approved for the GT2 class
- Approval base model: MC20
Dimensions
- Length: 4,838mm
- Width: 2,029mm (without door mirrors)
- Wheelbase: 2,700mm
- Dry weight: depending on BoP*
Chassis
- Ultralight central monocoque in carbon fiber
- FIA approved safety roll-cage (FIA Art. 277)
- FIA approved 120 liter FT3 fuel tank
- Air Lift System (4)
Brakes
- Six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) aluminum monobloc racing brake calipers
- Vented steel racing brake discs: 390 mm (front) and 355 mm (rear)
- Remote brake adjuster
- Optimized brake cooling
- Latest generation adjustable racing ABS
Motor
- Water-cooled twin-turbo 90° V6 engine (rear-mounted) based on the MC20’s Nettuno engine
- Displacement: 2,992 cm³
- Bore/Stroke: 88mm x 82mm
- Power: depending on BoP (463 kW/630 HP Nettuno base engine)
- MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion)
- Dry sump lubrication with oil/water heat exchanger
- Engine Control Unit (ECU): BOSCH MS 6.4 EVO
- Maserati Corse traction control
- Racing exhaust system with centrally mounted twin tailpipes and catalytic converter
Transmission/traction
- 6-speed racing sequential gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel
- Internal forced oil lubrication with oil/air heat exchanger
- Racing clutch and limited slip mechanical self-locking differential
Suspensions
- Double wishbone front and rear axle
- Adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars (right and left)
- Electric power steering
- Wheel hubs with central locking nuts
- 2-way adjustable motorsport shock absorbers front and rear
Wheels and tyres
- Maserati Corse custom forged alloy wheels with central locking system
- Front axle:
- Rims: 12.0J x 18”
- Tyres: 325/660-18
- Rear axle:
- Rims: 13.0J x 18”
- Tyres: 325/705-18
Car body
- Maserati Style Center Design
- Lightweight full-composite body with improved aerodynamic performance
- Adjustable rear wing
- Fully enclosed carbon fiber bottom
- Integrated safety hatch on the roof (FIA Art. 277)
- Detachable quick release body design to optimize component replacement
- Windshield and side windows in polycarbonate
- LED headlights with mounting prepared for additional lights for night racing
- FIA approved rain lights
- Body finish as built (unpainted)
Cockpit
- Maserati Style Center Design
- Fixed racing seat with 4 anchor points
- Adjustable racing pedal set
- Adjustable steering column
- 6-point racing seat belt
- Safety nets (central and driver’s side)
- Air conditioning system
- Carbon fiber center console switch panel with UV reactive labels for night lighting
- Carbon fiber multifunction steering wheel with UV reactive labels for night lighting
- 6.5″ color dashboard display with integrated data acquisition system
- FIA specific fire extinguishing system
Options
- Maserati Corse-specific “Blu Infinito” paintwork and livery
- Passenger seat kit
- Rear view camera system
- Tire pressure monitoring system
- Exhaust silencer kit
- Ballast system
- Sensor kit (custom installation)
Maserati GT2
