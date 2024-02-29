Maserati presents GranCabrio, the latest open-air sports car from the Trident. At launch, the Maserati GranCabrio is available in trim level Trophyequipped with the powerful 6-cylinder Nettuno combustion engine 3.0 liter twin turbocapable of delivering 550 HP, associated with the 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The electric variant GranCabrio Folgore will be presented later.

The new Maserati GranCabrio, similar to the Gran Turismohas a length of 4.96 meters and a width of 1.95 meterswhile the height is slightly higher than that of the coupé, reaching 1.36 metres. The pitch remains unchanged a 2.92 meters.

The load capacity of the rear boot is partially reduced due to the space occupied by the folded soft top, with a volume that varies from 172 liters with the roof closed to 131 liters with the roof open, compared to the 310 liters of the GranTurismo. The curb weight is 1,895 kg.

The design of the GranCabrio, which reflects that of the GranTurismo, is characterized by sober and elegant lines, with a long bonnet and a sinuous profile. The front features the characteristic vertical lights and the grille with the three-dimensional Trident logo. The rear is dominated by eye-catching headlights, while the unique interior and exterior lighting is activated based on the distance of the key. The hood, a distinctive design element, combines the hood and fender into a single component. The wheels are staggered21″ behind and 20″ in front.

The wheel offering includes six different designs with various finishes. The colors of the GranCabrio Trofeo are inspired by the Italian territory and have six shades, while a further 26 special colors and customization options are available through the Maserati Fuoriserie programme.

The interior of the Maserati GranCabrio follows the latest standards of style, elegance and quality typical of the brand. It is characterized by reduction of physical buttonswith the gear shift controls positioned on the central panel between the 8.8″ display for air conditioning and 12.3″ touchscreen. The digital instrumentation on a 12.3″ screen is configurable and complements the classic round digital clock on the dashboard.

The multimedia system Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) includes the voice assistant that can be activated with the command “Hey Maserati”as well as wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto And Baidu CarLifetogether with services Maserati Connect. The signature sound system Sonus faber it is available in two versions: the Premium, with 13 speakers and 815 watts of power, and the High Premium, with 16 speakers, 1,600 watt amplifier and 2D and 3D surround.

Canvas soft top

The Maserati GranCabrio is equipped with one canvas top available in five colors which guarantees comfort and aerodynamics even in convertible mode. Opening and closing the soft top is quick, taking respectively 14 and 16 secondsand can be controlled via a touch button on the central display or via gestures.

Comfort is further improved with the neck warmer, a neck warmer that provides warm air directly from the seats. A is also available wind stoppers foldable in the trunk to reduce turbulence in the passenger compartment when traveling with the top open.

V6 Neptune engine

The Maserati GranCabrio is equipped with the 3.0 V6 twin-turbo Nettunobased on MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology, originally developed for the Nettuno engine of the super sports car MC20.

The Trofeo version of the GranCabrio is powered by a twin turbo engine 550 HP And 650 Nm. All variants of the GranCabrio are equipped with ZF transmission eight-speed gearbox with torque converter, all-wheel drive and the front differential positioned in line with the engine to improve vehicle dynamics. The Maserati GranCabrio reaches a maximum speed of 316 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. To reach 200 km/h from standstill, it takes just 12.2 seconds.

The weight distribution is balanced, with 51% in front and 49% in the rear. The car offers four driving modes: Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsain addition to the function ESC-OFF which deactivates all electronic controls.

Price

The price of the Maserati GranCabrio has not yet been officially announced, but it is estimated that it could be around 250,000 euros. This would represent an increase of at least 20,000 euros compared to the GranTurismo, which currently costs 227,100 euros in the Trophy version.

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo TECHNICAL SHEET

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Length (mm) 4,966 Width – with side rearview mirrors (mm) 2.113 Width – without side rear-view mirrors (mm) 1,957 Height (mm) 1,365 Pitch (mm) 2,929 Front track (mm) 1,646 Rear track (mm) 1,660 Front overhang (mm) 949 Rear overhang (mm) 1,088 Turning radius (mm) 12.4 Luggage capacity – open/closed cargo space (lt) 172/131 Tank capacity (lt) 70 Approved weight (kg) 1,895 Weight distribution 51/49 MOTOR Engine architecture Six cylinders, 90° V6 Displacement 2,992 cm3 Bore x stroke (mm) 88 x 82 Compression ratio 11:1 Maximum power 550 HP Maximum power at full speed 550 HP at 6,500 RPM Maximum torque 650 Nm Maximum torque at full speed 650 Nm at 3,000 RPM PERFORMANCE Maximum speed km/h 316 0-100km/h 3.6” 0-200km/h 12.2” Braking distance

from 100 to 0 Km/h (m) <37 m CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS Consumption

(combined cycle), L per 100 km 10,601 CO2 emissions (combined cycle), g/km 240.2 – 228.1 g/km TRANSMISSION Transmission 8HP75 Gen2 Gear ratios 5 (I) 3.2 (II) 2.143 (III) 1.720 (IV) 1.313 (V) 1 (VI) 0.823 (VII )0.640 (VIII)-3.478 R Final report 3.09 SUSPENSIONS Front Quadrangle with double wishbone with “semi virtual” steering axis and pneumatic springs with electronic damping control Rear Multilink suspension, electronic self-locking spring differential BRAKES Front Ventilated discs 380 x 34 mm Brembo 6-piston brake calipers Rear Ventilated discs 350 x 28 mm Brembo 4-piston brake calipers TIRES Front 265/30 ZR20 Rear 295/30 ZR21 Maserati GranCabrio technical data sheet

