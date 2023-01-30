This year looks promising for the latest console from sony, playstation 5since games like spider-man 2 They will make an appearance to be the strong releases of the year. And now it seems that they do not want to waste time with the promotion, since a preview of it has been released that could confuse those who are waiting for its release date.

A video game spot was launched that puts various titles of sony as if they were on the news, and in the segment of spider-man 2 it is put at the bottom that the game will arrive in the spring of the 2023. Something that will immediately make noise, since at this time not many videos have been released regarding the gameplay of the project.

This can be clarified very easily, since the commercial comes from the region of Australia, and there spring does not take place from March to June, but from September 1 to 1. That means that things continue the same for the Insomniac Games video game, which was said at the time to be planned for the fall.

Remember that Sask-man 2 will be released exclusively on PS5.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: The matter already seemed strange to me, although I confess that I was already excited to have the new adventure of Peter and Miles ahead of time. Anyway, we will have to wait for a new PlayStation showcase to have more news.