Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce its models in a new avatar. It has been reported for a long time that the company is going to introduce Alto, WagonR and Vitara Brezza in a new avatar. The new Alto will debut in December 2020. At the same time, this car can be launched in India next year. The Alto is one of the best selling cars in India.The new Alto may be longer than the current model. Apart from this, new wheels, updated bumpers and revised tail lamps can also be given in the car. The new design of the car gives you a safer ride and better handling.

A 796cc engine can be given in the new Alto. This car will come with manual and AMT gearbox. This motor generates a peak power of 48bhp and torque of 69Nm. This hatchback will also come with the CNG kit. The CNG model returns a mileage of 31.59Km / kg and the petrol model 22.05kmpl. The Alto is one of the company’s oldest cars in Japan. The car was launched in 1979 in Japan. The company has so far updated this model to 7 generations.

The 5th generation model of Suzuki Vitara can be launched in January 2021. The car will get a new hybrid powertrain, 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine and 48V mild hybrid system. This car can also be given 1.0 liter turbo petrol units. Next Generation WagonR can be launched in India in December 2021. Currently, this car is in its 6th generation model. The company may offer the next generation model of this car by the end of next year.