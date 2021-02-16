According to the Mayor of Almuñécar, the new municipal market will begin to go up at the end of summer this year.

It was almost a year ago when the Mayor took advantage of the complete lockdown last spring to demolish the old market. Although the reason given was for “safety concerns,” many believe that the decision was taken to do it then because nobody could turn out to demonstrate against it.

Then, in November last year, the Town Council chose a design submitted for consideration belonging to an architect studio headed by Alejandro Sánchez Fernández, Francisco Martínez Manso, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Navia and local resident architect, Nico Alexandre Heinz.

Since then, the Town Council has been working on the project with the architect studio and it should be next week when the final agreement between them is signed. Once it is, the architects have three months to finish the project, adapting it to that agreed.

Bearing all this in mind, the Town Hall foresees that actual construction work to begin between September and October 2021.

How long will it take to complete? Well, the construction estimation is 18 months. As far as budget goes we’re looking at 4.4m euros

The Town Hall insisted that the new market building had at least 40 stalls but the architects went so far as to guarantee 48 if necessary.

It should be remember that the Mayor promised the previous stallholders, who found themselves turfed out with little to no notice, that they would be guaranteed a stall in the new installations and this pledge still stands, the Mayor, Trinidad Herrera, insists.

